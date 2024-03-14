Save Foods and Citrus Tree Treat Over 20 Tons of Fruit in the Brazilian Market

The Brazilian producer, Citrus Tree, applies Save Foods’ eco-friendly solution to extend shelf life in lime treatment project



Neve Yarak, Israel, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE:80W) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), a leading Agri-Food Tech company providing sustainable solutions for agriculture and plant-based food, today announced its collaboration with Citrus Tree, a major producer and exporter of Tahiti limes in Brazil, under which over 20 tons of Tahiti limes have already been treated. The collaboration with Citrus Tree aims to demonstrate the efficacy of Save Foods’ solutions in mitigating undesirable pathogens and reducing hazardous pesticide residues on the fruit, ultimately extending its shelf life and reducing waste.

"We are pleased to kick off our operations in Brazil by collaborating with a leading producer in the market. This partnership reflects our commitment to providing eco crop protection solutions while allowing our customers to maintain high quality of fruit that is exported to Europe and sold locally in Brazil. Our goal in the collaboration is to assist Citrus Tree with extending the shelf life of produce and ensuring that consumers receive fresh, safe and sustainable products," said Dan Sztybel, CEO of Save Foods Ltd.

According to Fresh Plaza, Brazil's fruit exports surged by 6% in 2023, reaching a total of 1.06 million tons and generating revenue in excess of $1.2 billion - a substantial 26.73% increase from the previous year.

About Save Foods:

Save Foods, Inc. is an innovative agri-food tech company that through its three operational arms delivers integrated solutions for improved safety, quality, and sustainability every step of the way from field to fork. Save Foods Ltd., Save Foods' majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, focuses on post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetables to control and prevent pathogen contamination, significantly reduce the use of hazardous chemicals, and prolong fresh produce’s shelf life. NTWO OFF Ltd., Save Foods' majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, contributes to tackling greenhouse gas emissions, offering a pioneering solution to mitigate N2O (nitrous oxide) emissions, a potent greenhouse gas with 265 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide. NTWO OFF Ltd., aims to promote agricultural practices that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable. Plantify Foods, Inc., Save Foods' minority-owned Canadian subsidiary listed on the TSXV, offers a wide range of clean-label healthy food options that are nutritious, gluten free, non-allergenic, use whole natural ingredients, and are easy to prepare. For more information on Save Foods Ltd. and NTWO OFF Ltd. visit our website: https://savefoods.co/.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on our current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including market conditions as well as those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Save Foods' prospectus filed with the SEC on February 7, 2024, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Michal Efraty

+972-(0)52-3044404

michal@efraty.com