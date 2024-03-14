Insurance Unlimited of Louisiana Selects Applied Pay to Simplify Payment Processes

Chicago, IL., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that Insurance Unlimited of Louisiana has adopted Applied Pay to simplify and speed up their premium collection process. The agency is using Applied Pay with its native integration into their core management system and customer portal to give clients smoother, more modern payment options while automating the collection process to save agency staff time.

“Our premium collection processes before Applied Pay were tedious and manual, requiring clients to pay by check or over the phone and our staff to manually enter the payment information into our management system,” said Paul Lanier, accounting manager, Insurance Unlimited of Louisiana. “Integrating into Applied Epic and our customer portal allows staff to quickly create and make invoices instantly available to clients who now have flexibility in how they send their payments.”

Applied Pay is a cloud-based electronic payments hub that enables agents and brokers to provide their clients a secure, online way to pay for new and recurring premiums. Directly integrated into Applied Epic, Applied CSR24 and EZLynx Client Center, Applied Pay provides intuitive, branded checkout pages where policyholders can go to pay for premiums via credit/debit card or ACH bank transfer. It automatically handles payment authorization and tokenizes sensitive information to increase security and ensure compliance. The solution also leverages intelligent automation to reconcile receivables at the account level, reducing the time and effort presently needed to reconcile payments.

“Most insurance clients don’t visit their agent’s office on a regular basis, so for some asking them to pay by check creates an extra burden of having to mail or call-in payments, while also requiring staff to spend valuable time and resources manually reconciling those accounts,” said Chase Petrey, president of Applied Pay, Applied Systems. “Applied Pay allows Insurance Unlimited of Louisiana to enhance their customer’s experience with flexible, convenient payment options and simplified workflows to make staff more efficient.”

# # #

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.