DMi Partners Named Finalist in Four Categories for 2024 US Partnership Awards

PHILADELPHIA, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMi Partners , the award-winning full-service performance marketing agency specializing in affiliate, email, paid search, and SEO, today announces its selection as a finalist in four categories for the prestigious US Partnership Awards . Co-hosted by Hello Partner and PerformanceIn , the US Partnership Awards honor the top achievements in partnership marketing, celebrating industry innovation, creativity, and success.



DMI Partners has been named a finalist in the following categories:

1. Best Affiliate Marketing Strategy - Enterprise (in partnership with Impact)

2. Best Affiliate Program Optimization

3. Best Performance PR Campaign

4. Best Performance-Based Partnership (in partnership with Impact)

“The goal for our affiliate marketing service has been to deliver great results for every client, no matter their business goals or challenges,” DMi Partners CEO Pat McKenna said. “The range of honors we received from the US Partnership Awards shows that our team of incredible affiliate marketers is delivering on that goal. We are extremely grateful for the partnership with each of our clients that are critical to delivering success. Teams win.”

The US Partnership Awards illuminate partnerships that deliver substantial customer and business value, highlighting creativity and acting as a growth catalyst. Encompassing Partner Marketing, Performance Marketing, Content, and Influencer Partnerships, these awards recognize the most vibrant collaborations across diverse channels. With over two decades of industry experience, Hello Partner has been a driving force in advancing affiliate and performance marketing.

About DMi Partners

DMi Partners is a full-service performance marketing agency working with today's leading consumer, B2B, and e-commerce brands like Henkel, Sargento, Smithfield Foods, and Anthropologie. The agency's innovative email and affiliate management accompanies a best-in-class suite of digital services, including SEO, paid search, e-commerce, branding, interactive social media marketing, and advanced marketing analytics designed to engage target audiences to drive revenue.

Founded in 2003, DMi Partners today has over 100 clients and 85 team members nationwide, including Philadelphia, California, Georgia, and Florida. Staffed by big-agency talent and offering the personal attention and agility of a boutique, DMi Partners has been recognized for managing award-winning campaigns and a proven track record of delivering the highest quality marketing strategy, execution, and results.