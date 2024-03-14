Casper Labs Named a Contender in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Blockchain Services 2024 Vendor Assessment

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casper Labs , the enterprise blockchain software leader, today announced it has been named a Contender in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Blockchain Services 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49434623, February 2024). The IDC MarketScape assessment evaluated technology vendors utilizing blockchain across a variety of attributes, including growth, innovation, functionality, size and customer satisfaction, among other criteria.



"As generative AI takes the world by storm, blockchain is emerging as a highly complementary technology that lets businesses better store, secure, track and share the use of their IP," said Mrinal Manohar, CEO of Casper Labs. "The ability to better manage and govern datasets within AI systems marks a key step towards realizing the technology's long-term potential. We believe while this recognition validates the diligent work of our team, we’re looking forward to the forthcoming innovations that will help drive businesses forward in this new AI era."

To meet this growing demand for AI transparency and governance among global enterprises, Casper Labs recently announced a collaboration with IBM Consulting to develop a new Casper Labs solution built for enterprises. Designed with blockchain and built leveraging IBM watsonx.governance and watsonx.ai , the solution will bring greater monitoring and control to enterprise AI initiatives and applications.

To learn more about Casper Labs and the role of blockchain in AI security and governance, visit CasperLabs.io .

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Casper Labs

Casper Labs is the enterprise blockchain software leader. Casper Labs built the first layer-1 blockchain for the scale and operational needs of business, creating complete transparency for all business transactions. Casper Labs delivers applications and services that drive revenue and radical efficiency for companies and governments. We are on a mission to build the essential foundation for an entirely new era of customer value and business success. For more information, visit https://casperlabs.io/ .