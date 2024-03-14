PetIQ, Inc. Celebrates Expansion of Minties® Dental Treats Brand With Launch of New Dental Chew for Large-Sized Dogs

EAGLE, Idaho, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetIQ, Inc. (“PetIQ” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PETQ), a leading pet medication, product, and wellness company, has announced the launch of Minties® dental treats for large-sized dogs, expanding the Minties® brand to now include affordable, veterinarian-recommended dental treats for tiny/small, medium, and large-sized dogs, as well as cats.



Recommended for dogs over fifty pounds, the Minties® large dental treat includes the tasty, breath-freshening ingredients found in Minties’® other best-selling dental treats for tiny/small (5 to 24 lbs) and medium-sized (25 to 50 lbs) dogs. With five natural breath fresheners – alfalfa, peppermint, parsley, fennel and dill – Minties® dental treats combat bad breath at the source. Designed with bumps and divots for maximum tooth abrasion, Minties® keep teeth clean by helping to remove plaque and tarter.

“We are excited to expand our Minties® brand with the launch of our large-size dental treat for pet parents with large dogs,” said John Pearson, PetIQ’s Executive Vice President, Services and Manufactured Products. “Affordable and made with natural breath freshening ingredients, our Minties® veterinary-grade dental treats are the perfect healthy solution for pet parents looking to support their pets’ dental hygiene with fresh breath and clean teeth.”

Available now online and later this year in more retail locations, Minties® large dental treats can be purchased in a variety of package sizes ranging from 6.4oz bags, 16oz bags, 32oz bags, and 48oz bags. Tiny/Small- and medium-sized dog Minties dental treats are also available online and in retail stores, alongside Minties® salmon- and chicken-flavored treats for cats. All Minties® treats are made in the United States. For more information about Minties® dental treats, including where to purchase, visit Minties.com .





For more information about PetIQ’s network of wellness centers and community clinics and family of pet wellness and vet-approved products including, Minties, PetArmor, NextStar, Capstar, Rocco & Roxie Supply Co., VetIQ supplements and more, please visit PetIQ.com .

About PetIQ:

PetIQ is a leading pet medication, product and wellness company delivering a smarter way for pet parents to help their pets live their best lives through convenient access to affordable health and wellness products and veterinary services. The Company's product business engages with pet parents through retail and e-commerce channels in more than 60,000 points of distribution with its branded and distributed pet medications as well as health and wellness items, which are further supported by its world-class medications manufacturing facility in Omaha, Nebraska and health and wellness manufacturing facility in Springville, Utah. The Company’s veterinarian service platform operates in over 2,600 community clinic locations and wellness centers hosted at retailers in 39 states providing cost effective and convenient veterinary wellness services. PetIQ believes that pets are an important part of the family and deserve the best products and care we can provide.

