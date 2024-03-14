Canadian Siding Market Competitive Analysis and Forecast Report 2024-2030, Featuring Cornerstone Building Brands, James Hardie, CertainTeed, Louisiana Pacific and Royal Building Products

Dublin, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canadian Siding Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2024-2030]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the Canadian siding market looks promising with opportunities in non-residential and residential construction. The Canadian Siding market is expected to reach an estimated $2.2 billion by 2030, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 1.8% from 2024 to 2030.The major growth drivers for this market are increasing construction activities, growing repair and maintenance of building exteriors, and a rise in the hospitality industry.



Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market include unpainted cellular siding for the exterior walls, smooth finish panel sidings, and increasing adoption of siding visualizer.

Siding Market Insights

Vinyl is forecast to remain the largest material type over the forecast period due low material and maintenance cost and availability of wide variety of colors.

Within the Canadian siding market, residential will remain the largest as well as fastest end use market during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of energy efficient homes.

Ontario is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period, due to growth in the building and construction industry.

Features of Canadian Siding Market

Market Size Estimates: Canadian siding market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments and territories.

Segmentation Analysis: Canadian siding market size by various segments, such as material, application, end use, and territories in terms of value.

Regional Analysis: Canadian siding market breakdown by Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and others.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different materials, applications, end uses, and territories of the Canadian siding market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the Canadian siding market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Siding Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, siding companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the major siding companies profiled in this report include:

Cornerstone Building Brands

James Hardie

CertainTeed

Louisiana Pacific Corporation

Royal Building Products

This report answers the following key questions

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the Canadian siding market by material (fiber cement, vinyl, metal, stucco, concrete and stone, brick, wood, and other materials), end use (residential and non-residential (healthcare, education, hospitality, retail, office, and others)), application (new construction and repair and maintenance), and territory (Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and others )?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which territory will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the Canadian siding market?

What are the business risks and threats to the Canadian siding market?

What are emerging trends in this Canadian siding market and the reasons behind them?

What are some changing demands of customers in the Canadian siding market?

What are the new developments in the Canadian siding market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in the Canadian siding market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

What are some of the competitive products and processes in the Canadian siding market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the Canadian siding market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Canadian Siding Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Canadian Siding Market by Material

3.3.1: Fiber Cement

3.3.2: Vinyl

3.3.3: Metal

3.3.4: Stucco

3.3.5: Concrete and Stone

3.3.6: Brick

3.3.7: Wood

3.3.8: Other Materials

3.4: Canadian Siding Market by End Use

3.4.1: Residential

3.4.2: Non-Residential (Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Retail, Office, and Others)

3.5: Canadian Siding Market by Application

3.5.1: New Construction

3.5.2: Repair and Maintenance



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Territory

4.1: Canadian Siding Market by Territory

4.2: Quebec Siding Market

4.3: British Columbia Siding Market

4.4: Alberta Siding Market

4.5: Ontario Siding Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Canadian Siding Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

