SEALSQ Launches SEALBOX TM

Geneva, Switzerland, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES) (“SEALSQ” or “Company”), a leader in semiconductor, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology, today announced the launch of SEALBOXTM, its innovative solution for IoT device provisioning at the manufacturing level. SEALBOX is available now and it will be showcased at the upcoming CSA Member Meeting, taking place in Singapore from March 18 - 21.

SEALBOX aims to address the current challenges in the IoT device provisioning process. This process of securely generating and provisioning device identity and data requires manufacturers to use a Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) to create and install a unique digital certificate. While it presents difficulties to both manufacturers and integrators, this process is crucial to guarantee device authentication and security. Providing each device with a distinct identity is also now enforced by prominent standards such as Matter, EV-charging, OPC-UA Industry 4.0, US Cyber Trust Mark, and the European Cyber Resilient Act.

SEALBOX has been designed to help overcome these challenges, offering a fully integrated, secure, and flexible solution to automate the generation and provisioning of trusted certificates, as well as firmware data provisioning, during the device’s manufacturing phase. It leverages SEALSQ’s PKI-as-a-Service INeSTM, along with breakthrough secure programming and provisioning technology and hardware developed by SEALSQ’s partner, Trusted Objects.

Deployed in production and connected to a factory programmer, SEALBOX is natively connected to the INeS PKI cloud platform. The secure box automates the certificates generation and recovery from INeS, ensures certificates secure storage in production, and enables the secure provisioning of private keys and certificates up to the IoT device based on any kind of MCU or MPU. It is also capable of provisioning additional essential data like device firmware under a secure framework.

“The launch of SEALBOX marks SEALSQ’s further penetration down the value-chain. By adding another layer to our vertical suite of security products and services, SEALSQ is well-positioned to help IoT Device Makers seamlessly achieve all market standards compliance. We are proud to offer this powerful, all-in-one solution to the market,” said Gweltas Radenac, IoT Business Unit Director for SEALSQ.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ stands at the cutting edge of technological innovation, with a strategic focus on the provision of integrated solutions that incorporate advanced Semiconductors, Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), and Provisioning services. Our mission is to lead in the development of pioneering Post-Quantum technology, crafting both hardware and software products designed to withstand the emerging threats in the digital landscape. Our suite of solutions is meticulously engineered to cater to a broad spectrum of applications, enabling enhanced security and operational efficiency across various sectors.

Our product lineup is versatile, catering to diverse needs: from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens that fortify access security, to Smart Energy systems and Smart Home Appliances that embody the latest in technological advancements for a more connected, efficient living environment. Additionally, our IT Network Infrastructure solutions serve as the backbone for secure, resilient organizational operations. In the automotive sector, our innovations contribute to safer, more secure vehicular systems, while our contributions to Industrial Automation and Control Systems ensure the reliability and security critical to modern industrial operations.

At the heart of our product development efforts is the pursuit of excellence in Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC). PQC represents a forward-looking approach to cryptography, designed to offer protection against the formidable computing power of quantum computers. As these quantum devices continue to evolve, their potential to compromise existing cryptographic standards—such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC)—becomes a tangible threat. The objective of PQC is to create cryptographic systems that remain secure in the face of these advancements, thereby safeguarding sensitive information against quantum attacks.

SEALSQ is committed to leading the charge in this new era of cybersecurity, ensuring that our clients are equipped with the most advanced, secure technology solutions. By choosing SEALSQ, you're not just selecting a service provider; you're partnering with a visionary leader dedicated to securing your digital future against the next generation of cyber threats. Our dedication to innovation, combined with our deep expertise in Post-Quantum Cryptography, positions us uniquely to protect and empower your operations in an increasingly connected and complex world.

For more information please visit www.sealsq.com.

About Trusted Objects

Trusted Objects is a leading independent player in cybersecurity technologies for embedded systems and cloud device management platforms. Trusted Objects provides innovative solutions including secure software and secure operations to dramatically enhance the whole security chain, from edge device to cloud. Thanks to its longstanding expertise, Trusted Objects designs products and solutions that change the game, with a focus on ease of integration and user-friendliness, while complying with the latest standards in terms of security.

Trusted Objects to-security products and services for constrained devices are positioned to create trust all along the value chain including edge devices, networks, clouds and manufacturing.

More information at http://www.trusted-objects.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ’s ability to implement its growth strategies; SEALSQ’s ability to successfully launch post-quantum semiconductor technology; SEALSQ’s ability to capture a share of the quantum semiconductor market; the growth of the quantum computing market; SEALSQ’s ability to expand its U.S. operations; SEALSQ’s ability to enhance its production facilities in the U.S. and France; SEALSQ’s ability to make additional investments towards the development of a new generation of quantum-ready semiconductors; the success of SEALCOIN; SEALSQ’s ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; the growth of the quantum computing market; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ’s filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.