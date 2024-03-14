Golden Matrix Reports First Quarter Financial Results With Record Revenues of $11.84 Million

LAS VEGAS, NV, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI), developer, licensor and global operator of online gaming and eCommerce platforms, systems and gaming content, today reported financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2024.

Record quarterly revenues of $11.84 million, an increase of 10% on revenues of $10.78 million in the like year-ago quarter.

Q1 net income of $74,505 versus a loss of $(443,521) in the like year-ago quarter. With foreign currency translation adjustments, comprehensive income was $272,396 versus a loss of $(291,262) in Q1 ’23.

Adjusted Q1 ’24 EBITDA of $1.19 million.*

Company achieves 9th consecutive quarter generating positive cash flow from operations.

Cash-on-hand of $17.29 million, current assets of $24.19 million, and total assets of $37.1 million as of January 31, 2024.

Working capital of $19.5 million and current ratio of 5.2:1 as of January 31, 2024.

Shareholders’ equity at $32.15 million, up from $31.1 million on October 31, 2023 (FYE).

Current unique casino operations and registered user numbers supported by our B2B gaming platforms of 808 and 8.3 million, respectively.

Company’s B2C segment, RKings Competitions, has over 338,000 registered users on its tournament platform.

MEXPLAY, the company’s B2C regulated casino in Mexico, has 84,000 registered users.

Subsequent Event: In February, the definitive proxy statement on the proposed MeridianBet Group acquisition was sent to GMGI shareholders, and a Special Meeting of Shareholders to approve the transaction is set for March 19, 2024.

Revenue contributions from the company’s B2B and B2C (RKings, MEXPLAY) segments in Q1 were $4.62 million (39%) and $7.22 million (61%), respectively.

“We are exceptionally pleased with the company’s performance in Q1 to kick-off the new fiscal year,” said Golden Matrix CEO Brian Goodman. “We achieved positive GAAP earnings and adjusted EBITDA of almost $1.2 million, we set multiple records, delivering our highest ever quarterly results for Revenue, Total Assets, Shareholder Equity and Cash-on-Hand.

The company is well-positioned for continued growth within its B2B and B2C divisions.

We continue to make significant progress towards closing the pending MeridianBet acquisition and look forward to working to boost top-line growth and profitability once these two world class businesses have been combined.”

For additional information on Golden Matrix’s financial performance, please refer to the Company’s Form 10-Q for the first fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2024, which has been filed with the SEC today and is available at https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/gmgi/sec-filings or www.sec.gov.

A summary of the Company’s performance and highlights can be found at www.goldenmatrix.com/highlights.

* Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See also “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Net Income attributable to Golden Matrix Group Inc., to Adjusted Earnings excluding Interest Expense, Interest Income, Tax, Depreciation Expense, Amortization Expense and Stock-based Compensation Expense" included in the tables at the end of this release.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas NV, is an established B2B and B2C gaming technology company operating across multiple international markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses proprietary gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients and RKings, its B2C division, operates a high-volume eCommerce site enabling end users to enter paid-for competitions on its proprietary platform in authorized markets. The company also owns and operates MEXPLAY, a regulated online casino in Mexico.

Our sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current US law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, which is disclosed above, is a “non-GAAP financial measure” presented as a supplemental measure of the Company’s performance. Adjusted EBITDA is not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and also excludes stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because we believe it provides additional useful information to investors due to the various non-cash items during the period. Adjusted EBITDA is not recognized in accordance with GAAP, is unaudited, and has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as substitutes for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: Adjusted EBITDA does not reﬂect cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures, or contractual commitments; Adjusted EBITDA does not reﬂect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; Adjusted EBITDA does not reﬂect the signiﬁcant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on debt or cash income tax payments; although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reﬂect any cash requirements for such replacements; and other companies in this industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than the Company does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company’s presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. For more information on these non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures, please see the section titled “Reconciliation of Net Income (loss) attributable to Golden Matrix Group, Inc., to Adjusted Earnings excluding Interest Expense, Interest Income, Amortization Expense and Stock-based Compensation Expense” included at the end of this release.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets January 31, October 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 17,292,978 $ 17,100,280 Accounts receivable, net 4,031,349 3,551,383 Accounts receivable – related parties 296,472 331,246 Prepaid expenses 142,992 103,271 Short-term deposit 53,838 51,971 Inventory, prizes 2,376,836 1,714,525 Total current assets $ 24,194,465 $ 22,852,676 Non-current assets: Property, plant & equipment, net 40,139 46,447 Intangible assets, net 2,145,137 2,245,341 Operating lease right-of-use assets 335,702 56,643 Goodwill 10,381,710 10,381,710 Total non-current assets 12,902,688 12,730,141 Total assets $ 37,097,153 $ 35,582,817 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 2,865,859 $ 2,847,653 Accounts payable – related parties 3,627 12,921 Accrued income tax liability 664,444 476,485 Deferred revenues 130,560 108,106 Deferred tax liability 19,748 18,819 Current portion of operating lease liability 81,086 59,089 Customer deposits 291,238 348,620 Accrued interest 123 123 Contingent liability 636,650 607,607 Total current liabilities 4,693,335 4,479,423 Non-current liabilities: Non-current portion of operating lease liability 257,077 - Total non-current liabilities 257,077 - Total liabilities $ 4,950,412 $ 4,479,423 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock: $0.00001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized - - Preferred stock, Series B: $0.00001 par value, 1,000 shares designated, 1,000 and 1,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively - - Common stock: $0.00001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 36,615,932 and 36,162,932 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 366 362 Additional paid-in capital 57,794,735 57,023,788 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 124,732 (73,159 ) Accumulated deficit (25,773,092 ) (25,847,597 ) Total shareholders’ equity of GMGI 32,146,741 31,103,394 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 37,097,153 $ 35,582,817







Golden Matrix Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, 2024 2023 Revenues $ 11,778,656 $ 10,591,036 Revenues-related party 65,226 186,643 Total revenues 11,843,882 10,777,679 Cost of goods sold (8,468,622 ) (8,334,645 ) Gross profit 3,375,260 2,443,034 Costs and expenses: General and administrative expense 2,336,792 2,037,295 General and administrative expense- related party 759,264 734,694 Total operating expenses 3,096,056 2,771,989 Gain (Loss) from operations 279,204 (328,955 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (600 ) (998 ) Interest earned 39,264 11,905 Foreign exchange gain 18,817 20,213 Total other income (expense) 57,481 31,120 Net income (loss) before tax 336,685 (297,835 ) Provision for income taxes 262,180 145,686 Net income (loss) $ 74,505 $ (443,521 ) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding: Basic 36,276,139 33,311,667 Diluted 38,779,778 33,311,667 Net income (loss) per ordinary share attributable to GMGI: Basic $ - $ (0.01 ) Diluted $ - $ (0.01 ) Statements of Comprehensive Income: Net income (loss) $ 74,505 $ (443,521 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments 197,891 152,259 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 272,396 $ (291,262 )





Reconciliation of Net Income (loss) to Adjusted Earnings excluding Interest Expense, Interest Income, Tax, Depreciation Expense, Amortization Expense and Stock-based Compensation Expense Three Month Periods Ended

January 31, 2024 January 31, 2023 Net income (loss) $ 74,505 $ (443,521 ) + Interest expense 600 998 - Interest income (39,264 ) (11,905 ) + Taxes 262,180 145,686 + Depreciation 9,894 9,897 + Amortization 111,546 106,666 EBITDA 419,461 (192,179 ) + Stock-based compensation 770,951 1,081,784 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,190,412 $ 889,605



