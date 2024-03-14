French Toast Kicks Off Springtime With a School Uniform Giveaway and Savings to Celebrate the Season

New York, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- French Toast, a leader in school uniforms, is delighted to announce a special Spring School Uniform Giveaway to help parents prepare for the new season while picking up essential spring styles just in time for warmer weather. From March 13th through the 31st, families can participate in the giveaway by entering here with their name and email address. Five winners will receive three pieces of their choice from French Toast’s Spring Essential Shop. Terms and conditions apply.

To further celebrate the arrival of spring, French Toast is curating a special blog post filled with outfit inspiration to spruce up children's schoolwear. Moms and Dads can find ideas to mix and match classic items their kids can wear for school and special occasions like Easter, Passover, or school graduation.

But the spring cheer doesn't stop there. For a limited time, from March 22nd to March 24th, parents can enjoy 20% savings on spring essentials like polos, shorts, and layering pieces to help their children transition from the chilly winter months to the bright, breezy days ahead.

Spring into Warmer Weather with French Toast’s Giveaway and Discounts

Event: Spring School Uniform Giveaway, March 13 - 31, 2024

Special Blog: From Cloudy Days to Blue Skies: Spring Clothing for Kids and Teens

Sale: 20% OFF Spring Essentials, March 22 - 24, 2024

"We're excited to offer this spring giveaway and additional savings to support parents during a time when children are outgrowing clothes from last season and are in need of new, durable options," said Alyson Shapero, VP of Marketing at French Toast. "We believe that every child deserves to have high-quality, comfortable schoolwear, and we want to make it easier for parents to provide these while also enjoying the switch into the spring season."

Families are invited to explore French Toast's Spring Essentials Shop to find Peter Pan blouses, Oxford shirts, khaki pants, pleated skirts, and more. Plus, parents will find adaptive clothing styles and a broad selection available in young adult size ranges. French Toast offers Find Your Fit size technology to help make it easy to choose the best size when shopping online. With a commitment to combining quality, comfort, and durability, French Toast helps all kids feel confident and ready to shine every day.

About French Toast

French Toast is dedicated to making the best possible schoolwear accessible to ALL kids and ALL families from ALL walks of life. We are on a mission to help kids shine, whatever their passion, no matter the dress code, wherever they live or go to school. Since 1985, French Toast has been trusted by thousands of schools nationwide as their uniform provider and is committed to partnering with the communities we serve. For more information, visit frenchtoast.com.

