Global Specialty Polystyrene Resin Market Size is projected to reach USD 153.01 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 2.5%: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty polystyrene resin (HIPS) is a polystyrene polymer with specific qualities and features that make it excellent for various specialized applications. Unlike conventional polystyrene, which is rigid and brittle, specialty polystyrene resin is designed to outperform regular polystyrene in impact resistance, heat resistance, UV stability, flame retardancy, and chemical resistance.

One of the key factors that may drive market expansion due to their diverse applications is increased demand from various industries such as building and construction, healthcare, and electrical and electronics. The global market is estimated to be driven by rising demand for various applications with protective properties and thermal insulation systems during the forecast period. Severe government restrictions for decreasing greenhouse gases in the developing automotive industry in emerging economies are projected to raise the Specialty polystyrene resin market share over the projection period.

Growth in the Packaging Industry Drives the Global Market



According to Straits Research, “The global specialty polystyrene resin market size was valued at USD 122.52 million in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 153.01 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period (2023-2031).” The expansion of the packaging industry primarily influences the growth of the global specialty polystyrene resin market. Specialty polystyrene resins are utilized in packaging applications owing to their favorable characteristics, such as moldability, impact resistance, and adaptability. The utilization of specialized polystyrene resins continues to be favored as packaging expands. The packaging industry commonly employs specialty polystyrene resins to produce expanded polystyrene (EPS) packaging. The well-established knowledge pertains to the advantageous characteristics of EPS (expanded polystyrene) foam, which include its lightweight nature, insulating capabilities, and ability to provide protection.

According to Smithers, it is anticipated that the global packaging market will see a yearly growth rate of 3% over the period spanning from 2021 to 2026. The increase is driven by an increasing demand for packaging materials, particularly in the e-commerce and food sectors. The rise of electronic commerce has led to a heightened need for safe packaging, with a particular emphasis on solutions derived from polystyrene resin. Enhancing packaging efficacy and dependability to mitigate product damage throughout transportation is a significant driving force.

Development of Sustainable and Biodegradable Variants Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The increased emphasis on sustainability and environmental responsibility allows biodegradable specialized polystyrene resins to be developed. Environmentally friendly, biodegradable, and recyclable polystyrene resins can be developed through RandD. They address the growing need for eco-friendly materials in numerous applications. Big chemical corporations also invest in biodegradable polystyrene replacements. These investments aim to lessen plastics' environmental impact. The Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy initiative promotes circular economy and sustainable materials. Customer demand for eco-friendly packaging, food service, and polystyrene consumer goods is rising. Biodegradable specialized polystyrene resin manufacturers can leverage this growing market niche.

Laws and regulations are also encouraging biodegradable and eco-friendly products. EU directives reduce single-use plastics and promote biodegradable alternatives. This potential resolves environmental issues and positions manufacturers as sustainable future contributors. Specialty polystyrene resin manufacturers can help reduce plastic waste and its environmental impact as the market for biodegradable alternatives rises.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific uses and manufactures the most specialist polystyrene resin. This region's growth is fuelled by cheap labor and readily available raw materials. Investment boosts specialist polystyrene resin production in the region. Growing demand for furniture, appliances, and cars in developing countries will boost the region. Asia-Pacific consumes most specialty resins due to increased demand in China and India. Future spending and increased disposable income will certainly drive the market. Due to expanding middle-class demand and disposable money in developing countries like China, Vietnam, India, and others, global automotive production has grown rapidly.

Regionally, China dominates the Asia-Pacific market. The growing manufacturing industry and infrastructure development projects will likely support industry growth in the next years. Due to government support, China's building industry will likely outperform others in Southeast Asia.

North America holds a significant market share. The regional plastics sector in North America relies on the specialty polystyrene resin market. Specialty polystyrene resins are used in many applications due to their versatility. This market serves North American organizations and consumers with various functions, applications, and sectors. The North American protective packaging industry, which uses specialty polystyrene resins, may grow. The sector is affected by internet shopping, the need for effective protective materials, and the desire for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging. The Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce projected USD 277.6 billion in second-quarter 2023 US retail e-commerce sales, up 2.1% from the first quarter.

Key Highlights

The function is further subdivided into protection, insulation, and cushioning. Protection commands the lion's share of the market.



The market can be divided into three applications: protective packaging, electrical and electronics, and healthcare. Healthcare had an impact on market growth.

Depending on the region, the market is analyzed in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is the most significant global market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the global specialty polystyrene resin market are BASF SE, Synthos, Sekisui Plastics Co., Ltd., VERSALIS, NOVA Chemicals Corporation, Atlas EPS, Styropek, LG Chem, Ltd., BEWiSynbra Group AB, and Sunpor Kunststoff GmbH.

Market News

In September 2023, at Plast, FLO Group and Versalis will unveil R-Hybrid, the first vending cup made of recycled polystyrene.

Global Specialty Polystyrene Resin Market: Segmentation

By Function

Protection

Insulation

Cushioning

Others

By Application

Protective Packaging

Building and Construction

Automotive and Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

Latin America

