National Civil Rights Museum adds to roundtable slate for The Resilience: Combatting Police Violence through Policy and Public Safety

Memphis, TN, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Civil Rights Museum will host the fourth and final national convening entitled “The Resilience: Combatting Police Violence through Policy and Public Safety” on March 22, 2024 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Renasant Convention Center. Memphis officials Mayor Paul Young and Shelby County Director for Health Services Dr. Michelle Taylor, and author Michael Eric Dyson will join State Senator Raumesh Akbari and NAACP National President Derrick Johnson for the lunch roundtable.

As part of “The Reckoning, The Resolve, The Restoration, and The Resilience” series, the Museum brings together thought leaders, policymakers, surviving families, and activists to examine the historical connections of systemic racial violence and find solutions for today’s challenges.

During the symposium, participants will offer strategies and solutions to tackle police violence through policy-driven, community-led, and trauma-informed alternatives to traditional public safety methods. The event includes an opening panel, facilitated sessions, and a lunch roundtable discussion:

Opening Panel – From Pain to Purpose: The Courageous Activism of Police Violence Victims. The panel includes Rodney and RowVaughn Wells , parents of Tyre Nichols; Sybrina Fulton , mother of Trayvon Martin; Gwen Carr , mother of Eric Garner; Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd. CNN political commentator and author, Symone Sanders Townsend , is the panel moderator.

The panel includes , parents of Tyre Nichols; , mother of Trayvon Martin; , mother of Eric Garner; Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd. CNN political commentator and author, , is the panel moderator. Facilitated Session I – Enhancing Public Safety through Community-Led & Trauma-Informed Alternatives. This session is led by Eric Cumberbatch of the Center for Policy Equity in New York City. His extensive portfolio of work is focused on undoing the impact of white supremacy in Black communities and placing power in the hands of the most vulnerable people.

This session is led by of the Center for Policy Equity in New York City. His extensive portfolio of work is focused on undoing the impact of white supremacy in Black communities and placing power in the hands of the most vulnerable people. Facilitated Session II – Advocating for Police Reform through Effective Policy Solutions. This session is facilitated by Rashawn Ray , professor, author, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, and executive director of the AIR Equity Initiative which collaboratively focuses on developing strategies to mitigate the harm caused by segregated communities with emphasis on education, workforce, safety, and health equity.

This session is facilitated by , professor, author, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, and executive director of the AIR Equity Initiative which collaboratively focuses on developing strategies to mitigate the harm caused by segregated communities with emphasis on education, workforce, safety, and health equity. Lunch Roundtable – Ending Police Violence: Strategies for Cross-Sector Collaboration. The luncheon panel includes Derrick Johnson, National President of NAACP; Raumesh Akbari, Tennessee State Senator; Michael Eric Dyson, renowned writer, professor; Paul Young, City of Memphis Mayor; and Dr. Michelle Taylor, Shelby County Director for Health Services, with Symone Sanders Townsend as the moderator.

The museum has launched this collaborative effort to include a broad spectrum of citizens from many disciplines, industries, and roles to root out the causes at a systemic level. National and local leaders committed to seeing change in their communities and enhancing relationships between citizens and law enforcement are strongly encouraged to attend.

The national convening series – The Reckoning, The Resolve, The Reconciliation, and The Resilience – is made possible by the support of National Civil Rights Museum Catalyst Partners FedEx, Cummins, and The Kresge Foundation. Free parking at the Renasant Convention Center for all attendees is made possible by the Carter Malone Group. For tickets and more information, visit civilrightsmuseum.org.

About the National Civil Rights Museum

The NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM, located at the historic Lorraine Motel where civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, gives a comprehensive overview of the American Civil Rights Movement from slavery to the present. Since the Museum opened in 1991, millions of visitors from around the world have come, including more than 90,000 student visits annually. The Museum is steadfast in its mission to chronicle the American civil rights movement and tell the story of the ongoing struggle for human rights. It educates and serves as a catalyst to inspire action to create positive social change. A Smithsonian Affiliate and an internationally acclaimed cultural institution, the Museum is recognized as a 2019 National Medal Award recipient by the Institute of Museums and Library Services (IMLS), the top national honor for museums and libraries.

– civilrightsmuseum.org –