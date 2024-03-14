Digital Servo Press Market Set to Hit USD 1.17 billion by 2031, with 3.6% CAGR: Analysis by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The digital servo press market was worth US$ 831.5 million in 2021. A CAGR of 3.6% is predicted from 2022 to 2031. A global digital servo press market worth US$ 1.17 billion is expected to reach by 2031. Manufacturers can ensure consistent product quality using advanced monitoring and control systems on digital servo presses. Improved quality control can be achieved by collecting and analyzing real-time data.

Digital servo presses with advanced safety mechanisms often address operator safety and comfort. Human-machine collaboration is particularly essential in industries in which there is a high degree of human-machine interaction. In addition to saving long-term costs, reducing energy consumption, and reducing maintenance costs, digital servo presses are attractive to businesses seeking sustainable and economical solutions.

The demand for advanced equipment like digital servo presses is expected to increase as industries around the world continue to automate and modernize their manufacturing processes. Research and development efforts in manufacturing technology promote healthy competition and market growth by introducing innovative features to digital servo presses.

Key Findings of the Market Report

In 2021, Asia Pacific accounted for 48.47% of the global market.

The linear segment accounts for the largest market share of digital servo presses.

A market share of over 200 KN is predicted to dominate the global digital servo press market.

The continuous rotation segment is expected to drive demand for digital servo presses.

In terms of distribution channels, direct sales will drive demand for digital servo presses.

Global Digital Servo Press Market: Growth Drivers

With servo presses, force, position, and speed can be controlled with high precision and accuracy. As manufacturing processes become more precise, automotive, electronics, and aerospace industries adopt digital servo presses.

Traditional hydraulic and pneumatic presses are usually more energy-efficient than digital servo presses. Digital servo presses are gaining popularity due to their energy-saving features as sustainable practices become increasingly important to industries.

A digital servo press allows for easy programming and adaptability to various production requirements. A flexible product line or frequent product changes are essential for industries with various product lines.

Digital technologies are increasingly used to improve automation and data-driven decision-making in Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing. Digital servo presses enable the connection between manufacturing systems and these initiatives.

Digital servo presses reduce downtime between production runs due to their rapid setup and changeover capabilities. Manufacturers seeking to increase productivity will particularly benefit from this efficiency.

Global Digital Servo Press Market: Regional Landscape

A digital servo press is expected to drive demand for the digital servo press market. The Asia Pacific region is a hub of manufacturing activities across various industries, particularly in Japan, China, and South Korea.

China and Japan are two significant automotive manufacturing countries that drive demand for digital servo presses in Asia Pacific. Production of automotive components is crucially dependent on the precision and efficiency of these presses. Electronics and semiconductor manufacturing are major industries in Asia Pacific. Electronic components must be assembled using digital servo presses to maintain precise tolerances.

The manufacturing industry in Asia Pacific has become increasingly automated and has embraced Industry 4.0. Digital servo presses are gaining popularity for smart manufacturing projects due to their data-driven capabilities and connectivity.

Manufacturers in Asia Pacific are seeking automation solutions as labor costs rise. In addition to improving efficiency and reducing labor dependency, digital servo presses help reduce costs. Advances in technology and innovation, such as digital servo presses, can be influenced by government initiatives and investments. The investment in modern and efficient machinery may be encouraged by subsidies or incentives in some cases.

Global Digital Servo Press Market: Key Players

Many digital servo press manufacturers emphasize including fewer components in their products. Innovations like this are considered one of the most significant trends in the servo press market, as they will likely reduce prices.

Key Players Profiled

Dai-ichi Dentsu Ltd.

Hoden Seimitsu Kako Kenkyusho Co. Ltd.

Amada Machine Tools Co. Ltd.

Promess Incorporated

Sanyo Machine Works Ltd

C&M Robotics Co. Ltd.

Stamtec, Inc.

Komatsu America Industries LLC

Coretec, Inc.

Janome Industrial Equipment

Key Developments

Dai-ichi Dentsu Ltd. - Dai-ichi Dentsu is a Japanese company that operates in the field of advertising and marketing. If there have been changes or diversifications in their business since my last update, it would be best to check their latest corporate information.

Information on Hoden Seimitsu Kako Kenkyusho Co., Ltd. is limited based on my last update. It's advisable to refer to the latest sources for the most current information about their operations and products.

Information on Hoden Seimitsu Kako Kenkyusho Co., Ltd. is limited based on my last update. It's advisable to refer to the latest sources for the most current information about their operations and products. Amada Machine Tools Co., Ltd.- AMADA MACHINE TOOLS is part of the AMADA Group and specializes in the production of machine tools, including grinding machines and other precision equipment for metalworking.

Global Digital Servo Press Market: Segmentation

By Type

Less than 100KN

100KN - 200KN

More than 200KN

By Motor Type

Positional Rotation

Continuous Rotation

Linear

By Application

Automotive

Motor and Electronic Industry

Aerospace

Others (Medical Equipment, Robotics, etc.)

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

