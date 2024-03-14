Cognistx Adds SQUARE Integration with Slack Enterprise, Delivering Streamlined AI-Fueled Business Document Searches

Pittsburgh, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognistx, a leading developer of enterprise AI solutions since 2015, announces the release of its workplace search platform, SQUARE, on Slack.

The SQUARE integration with Slack allows users seamless access to an AI-powered search of their essential business documents without changing employee workflows. This marks a notable expansion of SQUARE, enhancing accessibility for businesses across various industries and streamlining workplace processes.

As businesses continue to rely on Slack for day-to-day internal communication, integrated tools that can operate within a company’s existing ecosystem have become essential. Recognizing this need, Cognistx leveraged its expertise in artificial intelligence and its powerful SQUARE platform to create a solution that enhances Slack's functionality and efficiency for businesses everywhere.

“Businesses that use AI will outpace those that don’t,” says Cognistx CEO Sanjay Chopra. “Through SQUARE and the Slack integration, we’re helping companies use AI to enhance workflows and stay competitive."

SQUARE is Cognistx’s AI-powered answer engine that uses generative and extractive AI to search a company's corpus of documents: PDFs, web pages, multimedia content (video and audio), text files, tables and charts, and document repositories (e.g., Dropbox, Google Drive and SharePoint). It uses a company’s documents to generate accurate responses grounded in company data, ensuring that answers remain unbiased by the web and eliminating random internet hallucinations and errors.

Here's a look at the key benefits of the SQUARE integration with Slack:

Direct Access: Users connect to their SQUARE account without leaving Slack, providing an uninterrupted workflow that saves time and increases productivity.





Natural Language Search: Users can effortlessly search and retrieve documents housed in SQUARE by simply asking questions in casual, everyday language. This eliminates the need for complex queries or navigation through multiple systems, which would normally require specific training.





Enhanced Collaboration: Teams can swiftly locate and share crucial documents directly within Slack channels or direct messages, fostering better collaboration and decision-making.

"Our mission at Cognistx has always been to harness the power of AI to solve real-world business problems," Chopra said. "The integration of SQUARE with Slack is a testament to our commitment to enhancing workplace productivity, a key focus of our work in AI.”

The SQUARE integration is available for all Slack users. Businesses looking to streamline their operations and boost their team's efficiency are encouraged to explore this new feature. For more information on how to get started with SQUARE for Slack, please visit cognistx.com/square.

About Cognistx

Established in 2015, Cognistx is a Pittsburgh-based applied AI company founded by academics from Carnegie Mellon University. Specializing in multi-strategy AI products, the company offers clients its data quality engine (DQE) for cleaning noisy transactional data. Additionally, Cognistx focuses on natural language processing (NLP) and question answering (QA) with its product SQUARE, enabling companies to pinpoint the right answer within their document corpus. By adeptly combining and customizing advanced AI/ML/NLP technologies, Cognistx creates applications that extract meaningful insights, delivering tangible impacts for its clients. Explore more at Cognistx.com.