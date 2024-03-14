Landmarks Illinois grants awarded to South Side preservation projects in Bronzeville, Englewood and Jackson Park

CHICAGO, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmarks Illinois has awarded three grants through the Timuel D. Black, Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago’s South Side to projects aimed at preserving historic sites in Bronzeville, Englewood and Jackson Park. A total of $7,000 in matching grant funds was awarded to the following recipients:

Bronzeville Trail Task Force, Bronzeville: $2,500 matching grant to support publicity and community engagement tools related to the group’s effort to convert the abandoned Kenwood branch CTA train tracks into two miles of parkway for walking, biking and jogging.

Englewood Real Estate Development Corp., Englewood: $2,500 matching grant for temporary roof repairs to the Englewood Schlitz Tied House — one of the last remaining pre-prohibition Schlitz Brewing taverns that remain in the city, which is being restored to serve as a community gathering space.

Jackson Park Watch, Jackson Park: $2,000 matching grant to conduct a structural assessment of the Clarence Darrow Bridge to help determine a preservation plan for the bridge, parts of which predate the World Columbian Exposition of 1893.

The Landmarks Illinois Timuel D. Black, Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago’s South Side provides small planning and capital matching grants to support organizations and people working to preserve the history, culture and architecture of Chicago’s South Side, where Mr. Black, acclaimed civil rights leader, author and historian spent the majority of his life living and promoting African American history.

Grants through the Landmarks Illinois Timuel D. Black, Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago’s South Side range from $500 - $2,500 each, depending on need, and require a one-to-one match. Grant application deadlines are twice a year, July 1 and January 1.

About Landmarks Illinois

We are People Saving Places for People. Landmarks Illinois is a membership-based, historic preservation nonprofit organization serving the people of Illinois. We inspire and empower stakeholders to save places that matter to them by providing free guidance, practical and financial resources and access to strategic partnerships. For more information, visit www.Landmarks.org .

