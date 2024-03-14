Global FinTech Innovators Recognized in 8th Annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced the winners of the organization's 8th annual awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in FinTech technology solutions across the globe.



The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and more. The 2024 FinTech Breakthrough Awards program attracted thousands of nominations from across the globe.

“As we announce the results of our 2024 program and reflect on the trends shaping the FinTech landscape this past year, innovation continues to accelerate at a remarkable pace – from the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi) to the integration of AI and machine learning within all categories of financial services and products,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “FinTech is a vibrant and dynamic sector, and our 2024 FinTech Breakthrough Award winners embody a spirit of breakthrough innovation and progress driving the financial industry forward. We extend a hearty congratulations to all of our 2024 FinTech Breakthrough Award winners.”

All FinTech Breakthrough Award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the financial services and technology industries, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services.

The 2024 FinTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

Consumer Lending

Best Consumer Lending Company: Best Egg

Best Overall Peer-to-Peer Lending Platform: Prosper

Consumer Lending Innovation Award: Octane

Business Lending

Best Business Lending Platform: Owners Bank

Best Small Business Lending Solution: Nucleus Commercial Finance

Best Overall Business Lending Company: Bluevine

Business Lending Innovation Award: Moody's

Best Overall LendTech Company: QuickFi

Wealth Management

Best Wealth Management Platform: J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, J.P. Morgan Personal Advisors

Best Wealth Management Product: eMoney Advisor

Wealth Management Innovation Award: CyborgTech

Personal Finance

Best Personal Finance Platform: Financial Finesse

Best Financial Planning Platform: Asset-Map

Best Personal Budgeting Service: Zip

Consumer Payments

Best Consumer Payments Platform: PayNearMe

Best Consumer Payments Product: Mastercard Pay-by-Bank

Best Consumer Payments Company: VELA Payments

Best Overall Commerce Platform: Clover

Consumer Payments Innovation Award: Nexo

B2B Payments

Best B2B Payments Platform: Corpay Cross-Border

Best Small Business Payments Solution: Payoneer

B2B Payments Innovation Award: Tribe Payments

Best B2B Payments Company: DailyPay

Point-of-Sale

Best Point of Sale Solution: Verifone, Verifone T650

Point of Sale Innovation Award: myPOS

Best Point of Sale Company: Hexure

Investments

Best Stock Trading App: Moomoo Technologies

Best Institutional Investment Platform: CRD, Charles River Investment Management Solution

Best Institutional Investment Solution: Canoe

Financial Education & Wellness

Best Financial Education Platform: Goalsetter

Student Loan Innovation Award: Fidelity Investments’® Student Debt Retirement

Best Student Loan Management Platform: Candidly

Consumer Banking

Best Consumer Banking Mobile App: Chime

Best Digital Banking Platform: Bankjoy

Banking Innovation Award: FIS, FIS PREBOT

Financial Research and Data

Best Overall Analytics Platform: Zephyr Informa

Best Predictive Analytics Platform: ACI Worldwide

Analytics Innovation Award: Citi, Citi Velocity

Best Risk Management Platform: Numerix, Numerix Oneview

Banking Infrastructure

Best Banking Infrastructure Software: Amdocs, Product & Pricing Catalog

Best Banking Transaction Solution: Airwallex

Open Banking Innovation Award: Obligo

Identity and Privacy

Best Identity Verification Solution: Socure

Best ID Management Platform: Experian

Digital Identity Innovation Award: Vouched

Fraud Prevention and Transaction Security

Best Fraud Prevention Platform: Jack Henry & Associates Inc., Jack Henry Financial Crimes Defender™

Fraud Prevention Innovation Award: Wolters Kluwer

Best Financial Transaction Security Platform: Bluefin

Best AML Solution: NICE Actimize

Best Financial Transaction Security Company: Justt

InsurTech

Best InsurTech Startup: AgentSync

InsurTech Innovation Award: Earnix

Best InsurTech Company: Coterie Insurance

RegTech

Best RegTech Solution: Vixio

Best Compliance Management Solution: Asurity

Best RegTech Platform: Clearwater Analytics

Best RegTech Company: Green Check

RegTech Innovation Award: MyComplianceOffice

Spend Management & Procurement

Best Expense Management Platform: Center

Expense Management Innovation Award: Mesh Payments, Mesh Travel Management

Spend Management Innovation Award: Corpay, Corpay Complete

Best Accounts Payable Platform Integrations: Stampli

Best Contract Management Solution: Laserfiche

Banking as a Service

Best BaaS Platform: EQIBank

Best BaaS Solution Provider: Branch

Leadership

Best FinTech Company CEO: Dave Skirzenski, Raistone

Best FinTech Startup: TIFIN

Best Overall FinTech Company: InComm Payments

