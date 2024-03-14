Global FinTech Innovators Recognized in 8th Annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced the winners of the organization's 8th annual awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in FinTech technology solutions across the globe.
The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and more. The 2024 FinTech Breakthrough Awards program attracted thousands of nominations from across the globe.
“As we announce the results of our 2024 program and reflect on the trends shaping the FinTech landscape this past year, innovation continues to accelerate at a remarkable pace – from the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi) to the integration of AI and machine learning within all categories of financial services and products,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “FinTech is a vibrant and dynamic sector, and our 2024 FinTech Breakthrough Award winners embody a spirit of breakthrough innovation and progress driving the financial industry forward. We extend a hearty congratulations to all of our 2024 FinTech Breakthrough Award winners.”
All FinTech Breakthrough Award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the financial services and technology industries, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services.
The 2024 FinTech Breakthrough Award winners include:
Consumer Lending
Best Consumer Lending Company: Best Egg
Best Overall Peer-to-Peer Lending Platform: Prosper
Consumer Lending Innovation Award: Octane
Business Lending
Best Business Lending Platform: Owners Bank
Best Small Business Lending Solution: Nucleus Commercial Finance
Best Overall Business Lending Company: Bluevine
Business Lending Innovation Award: Moody's
Best Overall LendTech Company: QuickFi
Wealth Management
Best Wealth Management Platform: J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, J.P. Morgan Personal Advisors
Best Wealth Management Product: eMoney Advisor
Wealth Management Innovation Award: CyborgTech
Personal Finance
Best Personal Finance Platform: Financial Finesse
Best Financial Planning Platform: Asset-Map
Best Personal Budgeting Service: Zip
Consumer Payments
Best Consumer Payments Platform: PayNearMe
Best Consumer Payments Product: Mastercard Pay-by-Bank
Best Consumer Payments Company: VELA Payments
Best Overall Commerce Platform: Clover
Consumer Payments Innovation Award: Nexo
B2B Payments
Best B2B Payments Platform: Corpay Cross-Border
Best Small Business Payments Solution: Payoneer
B2B Payments Innovation Award: Tribe Payments
Best B2B Payments Company: DailyPay
Point-of-Sale
Best Point of Sale Solution: Verifone, Verifone T650
Point of Sale Innovation Award: myPOS
Best Point of Sale Company: Hexure
Investments
Best Stock Trading App: Moomoo Technologies
Best Institutional Investment Platform: CRD, Charles River Investment Management Solution
Best Institutional Investment Solution: Canoe
Financial Education & Wellness
Best Financial Education Platform: Goalsetter
Student Loan Innovation Award: Fidelity Investments’® Student Debt Retirement
Best Student Loan Management Platform: Candidly
Consumer Banking
Best Consumer Banking Mobile App: Chime
Best Digital Banking Platform: Bankjoy
Banking Innovation Award: FIS, FIS PREBOT
Financial Research and Data
Best Overall Analytics Platform: Zephyr Informa
Best Predictive Analytics Platform: ACI Worldwide
Analytics Innovation Award: Citi, Citi Velocity
Best Risk Management Platform: Numerix, Numerix Oneview
Banking Infrastructure
Best Banking Infrastructure Software: Amdocs, Product & Pricing Catalog
Best Banking Transaction Solution: Airwallex
Open Banking Innovation Award: Obligo
Identity and Privacy
Best Identity Verification Solution: Socure
Best ID Management Platform: Experian
Digital Identity Innovation Award: Vouched
Fraud Prevention and Transaction Security
Best Fraud Prevention Platform: Jack Henry & Associates Inc., Jack Henry Financial Crimes Defender™
Fraud Prevention Innovation Award: Wolters Kluwer
Best Financial Transaction Security Platform: Bluefin
Best AML Solution: NICE Actimize
Best Financial Transaction Security Company: Justt
InsurTech
Best InsurTech Startup: AgentSync
InsurTech Innovation Award: Earnix
Best InsurTech Company: Coterie Insurance
RegTech
Best RegTech Solution: Vixio
Best Compliance Management Solution: Asurity
Best RegTech Platform: Clearwater Analytics
Best RegTech Company: Green Check
RegTech Innovation Award: MyComplianceOffice
Spend Management & Procurement
Best Expense Management Platform: Center
Expense Management Innovation Award: Mesh Payments, Mesh Travel Management
Spend Management Innovation Award: Corpay, Corpay Complete
Best Accounts Payable Platform Integrations: Stampli
Best Contract Management Solution: Laserfiche
Banking as a Service
Best BaaS Platform: EQIBank
Best BaaS Solution Provider: Branch
Leadership
Best FinTech Company CEO: Dave Skirzenski, Raistone
Best FinTech Startup: TIFIN
Best Overall FinTech Company: InComm Payments
