Willow Bridge Presents Solverre, 303 Rentals Now Leasing in Chicago’s Uptown Neighborhood

CHICAGO, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new 303-unit multifamily development in Uptown Chicago, Solverre , is now preleasing and scheduled to open its doors this spring. Developed and operated by multifamily leader, Willow Bridge , (formerly known as Lincoln Property Company), Solverre is currently leasing studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units ranging from 450 to 1,229 square feet.

Situated at 4600 N Marine Drive, Solverre is just steps from Uptown’s vibrant dining, entertainment and nightlife. The centerpiece of Solverre is its sprawling 3rd-floor pool deck and terrace, which highlights the building’s immediate proximity to Lake Michigan, stunning views, and ample sunshine. In fact, the name “Solverre” was derived from Sol (Sun in Spanish) and Verre (Glass in French). The name is a fitting description of the sun-soaked, glass-clad building, which receives natural light throughout and lake views from every corner. Solverre is in immediate proximity to several parks, dog parks, and is a quick walk to Montrose Beach.

“We’re excited to introduce Solverre to the Uptown community.” said Joe Segobiano, SVP of Development at Willow Bridge. “The development is situated perfectly on the site to maximize views of Lake Michigan from units and amenity spaces.”

Several other thoughtful amenities are incorporated into the development, highlighting the vibrant and eclectic charm of the Uptown neighborhood. The top floor Sol Lounge offers endless views and a private dining room. Other amenities of note include work-from-home pods with loads of natural light, a fitness center complete with strength equipment, pilates machines and Pelotons, a social lounge with a private kitchen, ample bike storage, reserved parking including EV-equipped spaces, demi composting services, and a 24/7 concierge.

Apartment interiors feature 9 ft. ceilings, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and pendant lighting. Next-level tech includes keyless apartment entry, individually controlled smart thermostats and soft-close cabinetry. Spacious closets, in-unit washer and dryers and 500 mbps high-speed internet are standard. Plus, patios/balconies are available in select units to take in the views of Lake Michigan.

When asked about the development process of Solverre, Joe Segobiano commented, “While Willow Bridge has developed over 200,000 multifamily units, this was our first development to start during a worldwide pandemic,” he added. “Great opportunities appear in uncertain times, and the pandemic caused us to navigate Solverre’s entitlement process through virtual hearings as well as deliver the project on budget despite escalating construction costs. We’re grateful for the community and team that came together to make this building a reality. The end product is a beautiful addition to the Uptown neighborhood.”

Great attention was given to the development to integrate seamlessly and contribute positively to the local community. A feature design in Solverre’s brand mark is an icon of two little birds, inspired by the famous Uptown Piping Plover birds, Monty and Rose, who gained local fame for being the first pair to successfully breed in Chicago in decades. They annually nested at Montrose Beach in the summer. In honor of Monty and Rose, Solverre features specialty glass to safeguard migrating bird populations. Eight affordable housing units will be available at Solverre, in addition to a $3.1 million contribution to a new 28-unit affordable development by Sarah’s Circle for women experiencing homelessness.

About Willow Bridge

Founded in 1965 by Mack Pogue as Lincoln Property Company, Willow Bridge Property Company is one of the United States’ most respected full service residential property companies, operating a successful portfolio in 75 markets. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Willow Bridge proudly employs over 4,500 team members, has built over 200,000 apartments and manages 200,000 units for its clients. To learn more, visit willowbridgepc.com .

