Zephyr Named “Best Overall Analytics Platform” in 8th Annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced that Zephyr , a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF), and a recognized leader in financial services software, has been selected as winner of the “Best Overall Analytics Platform” award in the 8th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program.



Zephyr's breakthrough technology offers the leading analytics platform, which includes portfolio analytics, asset allocation, investment manager research, proposal generation, attribution analysis and more. Financial Advisors and Wealth Managers use Zephyr to optimize portfolios, identify risk tolerance and compliance, evaluate portfolio performance, create asset allocation strategies, proposal generation models and trust management performance reports.

A new feature of Zephyr’s technology shows the impact of systematic withdrawals when comparing portfolios. Advisors use it to compare various levels of withdrawals against ending values. This allows them to quickly and easily demonstrate how to maximize income from a portfolio without sacrificing a client’s legacy.

Zephyr makes it possible for its clients to screen thousands of investment portfolio products with powerful sorting, filtering and statistical tools. Users can also track and compare multiple investment products and run Returns Based Style Analysis using 200+ key statistics. With ESG Analysis, users can research, screen, report and monitor Mutual Funds, ETFs, SMAs and Equities on numerous ESG metric ratings, scores, percentiles and rankings.

“Zephyr's platform can assess risk exposures across various asset classes, gaining valuable insights through analytics and highly customized reporting. As the market becomes more complex with a diverse array of assets, analytics is critical in the wealth management decision-making process,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “We’re pleased to name Zephyr as ‘Best Overall Analytics Platform.’ Combining traditional investment tools with cutting-edge technology Zephyr’s financial services software is reshaping the way investment l professionals approach portfolio analytics.”

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more.

“We’re incredibly grateful to FinTech Breakthrough for this recognition. Our goal is to help investors and advisors take charge of their investments. Portfolio analytics is crucial for the investment process, enabling effective risk management and decision-making,” said Christopher Volpe, Head of Informa's Zephyr business. “We continue to enhance our platform in order, empowering our clients with the ability to make data-driven decisions that strengthen strategies and achieve their clients’ financial objectives.”

Zephyr makes it simple to analyze risk tolerance to make data-driven decisions. Portfolio Analysis includes: In Depth Exposure Analysis, Equity Characteristics, and Sector and Regional Weightings, Fixed Income Characteristics, and Sector, Regional, Quality and Maturity Weightings, Holdings Exposure and Region and Country exposure. Zephyr is also credited as an investor relationship management tool because of its ability to create highly personalized proposals, custom reports, and fact sheets.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

About Zephyr

Zephyr is a financial services solution and data provider giving investment professionals the tools to plan, invest, monitor and grow, enabling better service and client engagement to achieve their client’s financial and personal goals.

Visit ZephyrFinancialSolutions.com to learn more about to request a demo .