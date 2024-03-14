Collagen Casings Market to Reach $2.8 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Collagen Casings Market By Product Type (Non Edible and Edible), Caliber (Small Caliber Collagen Casings and Large Caliber Collagen Casings), and Distribution Channel (B2B and B2C): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the global collagen casings market was valued at $1.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $2.8 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the collagen casings market is primarily driven by several key determinants that collectively shape its trajectory. Firstly, the increasing demand for processed meat products, driven by factors such as rise in global population, urbanization, and changes in dietary preferences, serves as a significant growth driver. Collagen casings are widely utilized in the meat processing industry for the production of sausages, hot dogs, and other processed meat products, owing to their versatility, convenience, and ability to enhance product presentation and shelf life. As consumers continue to seek convenient and ready-to-eat food options, the demand for collagen casings is expected to witness steady growth, particularly in emerging economies where urbanization and disposable incomes are on the rise.

Moreover, technological advancements in collagen extraction, processing, and manufacturing techniques are playing a pivotal role in driving market growth. Innovations in collagen processing technologies have led to improvements in product quality, texture, and performance, thereby expanding the application scope of collagen casings across various food processing industries. Additionally, advancements in packaging technologies, including modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) and vacuum packaging, have further boosted the adoption of collagen casings by offering superior preservation properties and extended shelf life for packaged meat products. As manufacturers continue to invest in research and development activities to enhance product offerings and address evolving consumer preferences, the collagen casings market is expected to witness sustained growth and innovation in the future.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 $1.5 billion Market Size in 2032 $2.8 billion CAGR 6.1% No. of Pages in Report 432 Segments Covered Product Type, Caliber, Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers Rise in Demand for Processed Meat Products

Health and Wellness Trends

Expansion of Food Processing Industry Opportunities Growth in Demand for Plant-based and Alternative Proteins

Product Innovation and Customization Restraints Competition from Alternative Casing Materials

Perception and Consumer Acceptance

The edible segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By product type, the edible segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global collagen casings market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the non edible segment is projected to manifest a significant CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032.

The small caliber collagen casings segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By caliber, the small caliber collagen casings segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global collagen casings market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Additionally, the large caliber collagen casings segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032.

The B2B segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the B2B segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global collagen casings market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Additionally, the B2C segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global collagen casings market revenue. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players: -

Viscofan, S.A.

Devro PLC

Nippi, Inc.

Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited

Fibran, S.A.

Fabryka Oslonek Bialkowych FABIOS S.A.

LEM Products Inc.

DeWied International

Nitta Casings, Inc.

Weschenfelder Direct Limited

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global collagen casings market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

