Global Cross-Border Payment Market Report 2024: Ant Group, Paysend, and Nium - Leading Mobile Payment Providers and Their Cross-Border Financial Services

This report aims to understand the current status of the cross-border payment market by observing market data and international government promotion.

Cross-border payment refers to the transaction activity of transferring funds internationally. Influenced by the recovery of international travel, the increasing demand for overseas payments, and the enhancement of payment convenience by mobile payment apps, the global cross-border payment market continues to grow.

It also analyzes the operational trends, product services, and revenue models of three leading international mobile payment service providers, including China's Ant Group, UK's Paysend, and Singapore's Nium, with an aim to explore key development trends in the global cross-border market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Development of the Cross-Border Payments Market

1.1 Global Cross-Border Payment Market Size Expected to Top Over US$56T by 2030

1.2 Increasing Frequency of Cross-Border Payments with Mobile Payment Apps as a Key Channel

1.3 Governments Formulate Promotion Strategies to Accelerate Cross-Border Payments



2. Development of Cross-Border Payment Providers

2.1 Ant Group

2.1.1 Leverage Group Brand and User Base Advantages to Integrate Cross-Brand Mobile Payment Services for Global Presence

2.1.2 Three Major Services Satisfy Demand for OMO Collection, Digital Marketing, and Customized Cross-Border Payment Apps

2.1.3 Transaction Fees and Service Plan Charges as Main Revenue Sources While Profit-Sharing and Platform Maintenance as Key Costs

2.2 Paysend

2.2.1 Connecting Global Payment Networks to Offer Cross-Border Remittance and Payment Services from Consumers to Enterprises

2.2.2 Paysend Addresses All Kinds of Cross-Border Payment Needs for Consumers and Enterprises

2.2.3 Transaction and Subscription Fees as Main Revenue Sources, with Profit-Sharing, System, and App Maintenance as Main Costs

2.3 Nium

2.3.1 Unicorn Focuses on Providing Corporate Cross-Border Payment Services for Enterprises with Plans to Go Public in 2025

2.3.2 Nium Provides Enterprise Cross-Border Payment Platforms via Embedded API Payment Technology

2.3.3 Transaction and Service Fees as Main Revenue Source with Profit-Sharing, Platform, and App Maintenance as Major Costs



3. The Analyst's Perspective



Appendix



List of Companies



List of Tables

Table 1: G20 Revised Cross-Border Payment Roadmap - Priority Promotion Strategies

Table 2: Collaboration of Real-Time Payment System Integration in Asian Countries

Table 3: Selection of International Cross-Border Payment Providers

Table 4. Nium's Financial Services Licenses Globally

Table 5: Service Features and Revenue Models of International Cross-Border Payment Providers



List of Figures

Figure 1: Ant Group's Alipay+ Revenue Model

Figure 2: Paysend's Revenue Model

Figure 3: Nium's Revenue Model



