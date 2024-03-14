Konica Minolta’s Laura Blackmer Named to CRN’s 2024 Channel Chiefs List

Ramsey, NJ, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Laura Blackmer to its 2024 list of Channel Chiefs. The prestigious list, released annually, recognizes the IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies.

“This list truly represents the best in our industry and I am honored to again be named among these amazing leaders,” said Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta. “I could not do what I do without my phenomenal team that works so hard every day with our dealers, finding solutions to meet their needs and helping them diversify their portfolios to ensure success.”

Blackmer joined Konica Minolta’s executive team in December 2017 as Senior Vice President, Dealer Sales, and in 2022 was promoted to President, Dealer Sales. She is responsible for the sales and management of the company’s extensive dealer network that represents and sells its award-winning products and managed IT Services. Her notable experience includes various roles in both sales and executive leadership within the technology industry. This honor represents Blackmer’s fourth time as a CRN Channel Chief, and she is a five-time honoree of CRN’s Women of the Channel list.

“This is such a well-deserved honor for Laura, who is an exceptional leader, is so well respected in our industry and is a trusted ally to our dealer partners,” said Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “Laura rolls with the constant changes in our market, keeping dealers informed about new, cutting-edge technology and developing fresh go-to-market strategies that help them grow their businesses.”

"These channel evangelists are dedicated to supporting solution providers and achieving growth by implementing robust partner programs and unique business strategies," said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "Their efforts are instrumental in helping partners bring essential solutions to market. The Channel Company is pleased to acknowledge these prominent channel leaders and looks forward to chronicling their achievements throughout the year."

CRN’s 2024 Channel Chiefs list can be viewed online at CRN.com.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn , and Facebook.

