Dickey’s Barbecue Scores Big with Party Packs during the Tournament

Dallas, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every March, college basketball fans across the country gather for the big tournament. This year, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit cues the madness by offering hoops lovers barbecue Party Packs as the perfect watch party meal.

Barbecue fans can be the MVP host during the tournament by offering play-making meal options for all sized groups, large or small. These barbecue packs are available for same-day delivery, pick-up, curbside and to-go. Pack options include:

• Family Pack (starting at $61.00) – two choices of meats, three large sides and six slices of Texas toast. Feeds four to six.

• XL Pack (starting at $84) – three choices of meats, four large sides, eight slices of Texas toast. Feeds six to eight.

• BYB Wings & Ribs Party Pack (starting at $134.00) - A combination of 18 ribs and 24 wings, mac and cheese, coleslaw, rolls, and barbecue sauce with ranch dressing.

• BYB Original Party Pack (starting at $140) – Enjoy two lbs. of pulled pork, 2 lbs. of chopped brisket, large coleslaw, large barbecue beans, large potato salad, rolls, relish and sauce. Feeds 10-12

“Our Dickey’s party pack options are perfect for basketball enthusiasts who are attending or hosting a tournament watch party this season,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “There’s really nothing better than celebrating your team’s victory alongside Dickey’s slow-smoked, Legit. Texas. Barbecue.”

Guests can purchase any of these party pack options online, at any Dickey’s store, or on the Dickey’s app.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickeys proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickeys was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Attachment