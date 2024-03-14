Changes to KommuneKredit’s Board of Directors as of 13 March 2024

Mayor Martin Damm has joined KommuneKredit’s Board of Directors, as the current Chairman of the Board of Directors Henrik Hvidesten has decided to resign.

At the same time, the Board of Directors has elected Martin Damm as Chairman and Mayor Thomas Lykke Pedersen as Vice Chairman.

In connection with his election as Chairman, Martin Damm says:

"KommuneKredit’s financing plays an important role for local welfare, development and growth in Denmark. As mayor I know all about that, and I look forward to chairing the board of KommuneKredit and contributing to its work."

As of 13 March 2024, the Board of Directors will consist of:

• Mayor Martin Damm, Municipality of Kalundborg (Chairman)

• Mayor Thomas Lykke Pedersen, Municipality of Fredensborg (Vice-Chairman)

• Mayor Michael Fenger, Municipality of Gentofte

• Mayor Mikael Klitgaard, Municipality of Brønderslev

• Mayor Erik Lauritzen, Municipality of Sønderborg

• Mayor Peter Sørensen, Municipality of Horsens

• Regional Council Member Tormod Olsen, Capital Region of Denmark

• Regional Council Member Carsten Scheibye, Capital Region of Denmark

• Birgit Aagaard-Svendsen, Independent Member

• Susanne Kure, Independent Member

Six board members are elected by the municipalities, two by the regions and two independent members – possessing qualifications within accounting, auditing, financial or risk management – are elected by the Board of Directors.

The election period for KommuneKredit’s Board of Directors follows the election period for municipal and regional councils staggered by five months. The current election period runs from 1 June 2022 to 31 May 2026.

Contact

CEO Jens Lundager

Phone: +45 3369 7622

Email: jlu@kommunekredit.dk

Attachment