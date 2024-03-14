Revolution Mining launches 15 MW Mining Facility in West Texas on ERCOT

Austin, TX, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant stride towards enhancing the crypto-mining infrastructure, Revolution Mining is thrilled to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art 15MW mining facility in West Texas, directly connected to the ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) grid. This strategic move underscores Revolution Mining's commitment to providing the crypto-mining community with superior hosting solutions and exceptional service.





Founded in March 2021, Revolution Mining was born out of a vision to offer the retail crypto-mining community an unparalleled service that stood apart from the rest. With a leadership team boasting over 20 years of IT and datacenter experience, coupled with more than 18 years in banking, finance, and credit, Revolution Mining merges technical prowess with financial acumen to lead the crypto-mining industry into the future.



Unmatched Direct Service and Competitive Pricing

Revolution Mining differentiates itself by fully owning and operating its facilities, ensuring customers engage directly with the source of their mining power, eliminating any brokers or middlemen. This direct-to-consumer approach not only guarantees better service but also more competitive pricing. The company's 15MW facility benefits from Texas's unique ERCOT grid, which incorporates a mix of traditional and renewable energy sources like wind and solar, reflecting Revolution Mining's commitment to environmental sustainability.

Flexible Hosting Solutions for Every Miner

Understanding the diverse needs of the crypto-mining community, Revolution Mining offers flexible hosting solutions that cater to various requirements. Whether customers are looking to purchase and host ASIC miners or seeking a reliable facility to host their existing units, Revolution Mining accommodates orders with a minimum order quantity (MOQ) of just one. This inclusive strategy is designed to democratize access to high-quality crypto-mining, making it accessible to enthusiasts and investors alike, regardless of their order size.

The hosting service is competitively priced at 6.9¢/kWh, a rate subject to change as capacity fills. This pricing strategy is part of Revolution Mining's commitment to transparency and customer satisfaction, ensuring miners can maximize their profitability while enjoying top-tier hosting services.

A Diverse Range of Mining Opportunities

Revolution Mining's facility is equipped to mine and host a variety of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Kaspa, Litecoin, DogeCoin, and Kadena, offering customers a broad spectrum of mining options. To celebrate the launch of the new facility, Revolution Mining is offering a special promotion: customers can use the code "Revolution" at checkout for $250 off new ASIC purchases, further lowering the barrier to entry for new miners.

Looking Ahead: Expansion and Growth

With an eye towards the future, Revolution Mining is not resting on its laurels. The company is actively working on expanding its facilities and increasing its megawatt capacity to accommodate the growing demand for its services. This expansion is a testament to Revolution Mining's ambitious vision for the future of crypto-mining, aiming to solidify its position as a leader in the industry.