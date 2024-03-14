Construction Aggregate Market Report Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030, Featuring Heidelberg Cement, Lafarge Holcim, Martin Marietta, Vulcan Materials Company and CRH

Dublin, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Aggregate Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the construction aggregate market looks good with opportunities in the infrastructure, residential, and non-residential construction industries. The global construction aggregates market is expected to reach an estimated $1.1 billion by 2030, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2030.

The major growth drivers for this market are growth in residential and non-residential construction activities, increasing urbanization, and rising per capita income. Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the construction aggregate market include increasing adoption of pea gravel and the growing use of recycled stone.



In this market, infrastructure is the largest end use of construction aggregates, whereas crushed stone is largest in type. Growth in various segments of the construction aggregate market are given below:

Some of the construction aggregates companies profiled in this report include Heidelberg Cement, Lafarge Holcim, Martin Marietta, Vulcan Materials Company, and CRH Plc are among the major suppliers of construction aggregates.



Crushed stone is forecast to remain the largest product type over the forecast period due to its high durability. Sand and gravel are predicted to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to its easy availability and low price. The growth for the sand and gravel segment will also be driven due to increasing demand in the residential industry.



Within the construction aggregate market, infrastructure will remain the largest end use market during the forecast period due to increasing infrastructure development especially in emerging countries and growing government focus on infrastructure projects. Residential construction is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing urbanization and building construction activities.



Key Report Features

Market size estimates: Construction aggregate market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and volume (Billion Metric Tons) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Construction aggregate market size by end use type, and product in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Construction aggregate market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the construction aggregate market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the construction aggregate market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following key questions

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the construction aggregate market by end use [infrastructure, residential, and non residential (healthcare, education, hospitality, retail, office, and others)], product type (sand and gravel, crushed stone, and other aggregates), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Which product segment will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this construction aggregate market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this construction aggregate market?

What are the emerging trends in this construction aggregate market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the construction aggregate market?

What are the new developments in the construction aggregate market and which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this construction aggregate market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

What are some of the competing products in this construction aggregate market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this construction aggregate market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Construction Aggregate Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Construction Aggregate Market by End Use

3.3.1: Residential

3.3.2: Non-residential (Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Retail, Office, and others)

3.3.3: Infrastructure

3.4: Global Construction Aggregate Market by Type

3.4.1: Sand and Gravel

3.4.2: Crushed Stone

3.4.3: Other Aggregates



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Construction Aggregate Market by Region

4.2: North American Construction Aggregate Market

4.3: European Construction Aggregate Market

4.4: APAC Construction Aggregate Market

4.5: ROW Construction Aggregate Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Cost of Goods Sold

6.2: SG&A

6.3: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Construction Aggregate Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

Heidelberg Cement Group

Lafarge Holcim

Martin Marietta

Vulcan Materials Company

CRH Plc

Cemex

LSR Group

