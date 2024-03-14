Integrated. Strategic. Partners. - Redefining Collaboration

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated. Strategic. Partners. (ISP) announces its official launch as a pioneering force in organizational strategy and consultancy. Bringing together three industry-leading specialists in marketing and communications, government relations, and research and polling, ISP represents an exciting shift in the approach towards achieving holistic success in today's competitive landscape.

Aristotle famously remarked, "The whole is greater than the sum of its parts," encapsulating ISP's core ethos. By utilizing the expertise of seasoned professionals across multiple disciplines, ISP delivers unparalleled solutions that transcend traditional silos.

"We know that organizations today need ISP," said Alyson Hodson, Partner at ISP. "Our unique blend of multi-disciplinary expertise from three leading companies in each vertical enables us to provide our clients with comprehensive strategies that drive tangible results. We're not just offering services; we're forging partnerships that empower organizations to thrive in an interconnected world."

Hal Danchilla, also Partner at ISP, adds, “Having spent a lot of years working with governments here in Alberta and across the country, I have seen the issues caused when research, strategy, and messaging are not in sync. With the creation of ISP, we are creating a solution that I have been looking for my entire career.”

According to Marc Henry, ISP’s third Partner, “We know that knowledge is power, and that research and data drive the most successful campaigns and initiatives. By combining the research and polling expertise of ThinkHQ with the exceptional marketing and communications work of zag, and by leveraging the relationships and knowledge that Hal brings to the table, ISP sits alone as the premiere solution for organizational success.”

Integrated. Strategic. Partners. is poised to revolutionize the landscape of organizational strategy and consultancy. Be greater than the sum of your parts with ISP and embark on a journey towards re-imagined success.

For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact:

Hal Danchilla – Danchilla Consulting (780) 975 4462 hal.danchilla@danchilla.com

Alyson Hodson – zag (780) 758 2924 ahodson@atozag.ca

Marc Henry – ThinkHQ (403) 605 8587 marc@thinkhq.com

https://integratedstrategicpartners.com

About Integrated. Strategic. Partners.

Integrated. Strategic. Partners. (ISP) is a leading consultancy firm specializing in providing comprehensive strategies for organizational success. With expertise in marketing and communications, government relations, and research and polling, ISP offers tailored solutions designed to empower clients to thrive in today's dynamic landscape. By uniting specialists from diverse disciplines, ISP delivers holistic strategies that drive tangible results and maximize impact. For more information, visit https://integratedstrategicpartners.com.

