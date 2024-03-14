Toll Brothers Announces its Two New Home Collections at The Enclave at The Woodlands are Selling Quickly in Spring, Texas

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced two new collections of single-family homes at The Enclave at The Woodlands in The Woodlands, Texas. The Villa and Select collections are experiencing high demand, offering a variety of spacious home designs set within a tranquil setting in an ideal location. The Toll Brothers Sales Center and new model home are now open daily for tours at 8134 Allston Village Trail in The Woodlands.



The Villa and Select Collections feature modern architecture with open-concept floor plans that range from 2,211 to 3,117+ square feet of seamless living space. Home buyers can select from 12 sophisticated single-level and two-story designs on 50- and 60-foot-wide home sites. The collections offer 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 4.5 bathrooms, and 2- or 3-car garages, each built with Toll Brothers’ outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value. Homes are priced from the mid-$600,000s.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





“We have experienced incredible interest from home buyers desiring luxurious floor plans with unrivaled personalization options to fit their lifestyle,” said Brian Murray, Division President of Toll Brothers in Houston. “Residents will find the perfect balance of an active lifestyle and a serene location when they find their new home at The Enclave at The Woodlands.”

The Enclave at The Woodlands provides access to over 7,000 acres of open green space, multiple golf courses, a lake, pocket parks, a tot lot, and various hiking and biking trails. The Enclave at The Woodlands is located within the highly rated Tomball Independent School District, with proximity to Houston, major employment centers, and a curated collection of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment options in The Woodlands Town Center.

Move-in-ready and quick-move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are also available in the community, giving home buyers the opportunity to purchase a new luxury home, even when they don’t have the luxury of time.

For more information on The Enclave at The Woodlands and Toll Brothers communities in Texas, call 833-289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/TX.





