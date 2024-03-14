ACAMS Empowers Anti-Financial Crime Professionals at The Assembly Hollywood with an Esteemed Speaker Line-Up, Facilitating Navigation Through the Rapid Regulatory Evolution

WASHINGTON D.C., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACAMS, a leading membership organization dedicated to supporting anti-financial crime (AFC) professionals around the world, will host The Assembly Hollywood 2024, a vital three-day conference and networking event featuring top leaders and experts in the AFC space. The event will take place at the Diplomat Beach Resort Hollywood in Hollywood, Florida, starting on April 8.

Alongside the establishment of the new U.S. beneficial ownership information (BOI) registry, the conference will unravel a deluge of recent AFC advancements from across the globe. A convergence of factors including advancements in technology, evolving crime trends, geopolitical shifts, economic fluctuations and regulatory dynamics are forming significant challenges for the AFC community. Evasion tactics are proliferating at a rapid pace, mirroring the frequency of new sanctions and export controls, while emergent technologies present both obstacles and potential solutions.

The program includes keynote speeches by Katrina W. Berger, executive associate director, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and Molly Moeser, acting chief of the Justice Department's Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section. There will also be a roundtable with top U.S. regulatory officials: Lisa D. Arquette, of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC); Stacy Bogert, of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); Donna M. Murphy, of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC); Jay Song, of Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN); and, Suzanne Williams, of the Federal Reserve Board (Fed).

A panel discussion will feature three former FinCEN directors – Kenneth A. Blanco, William J. Fox and Jennifer Shasky Calvery – all of who now lead AFC programs at large, multinational banks. There will also be a fireside chat with Bradley T. Smith, director of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), and Giles Thomson, director of the UK's Office for Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) and Economic Crime.

With over 120 leading industry experts poised to provide invaluable insights and potential mitigation strategies for these challenges, this conference represents an opportunity for AFC professionals to stay abreast of the rapidly evolving landscapes of anti-money laundering and sanctions compliance. By illuminating the critical new skills and knowledge essential for compliance professionals, the training and networking event aims to equip attendees to navigate these complex environments with confidence.

"The Assembly Hollywood 2024 will offer attendees an opportunity to glean valuable insights from current regulators, the private sector, as well as former officials who now work in compliance and understand all too well the pressures of the current, fast-paced AFC environment," said ACAMS CEO Neil Sternthal. "But in addition to highlighting the most significant AFC threats and revealing best practices and pathways to capacity building, the event will, importantly, facilitate meaningful conversations and networking opportunities."

For more information on The Assembly Hollywood, including access to the agenda and registration portal, please visit: https://www.acams.org/en/events/the-assembly/the-assembly-hollywood

ACAMS is a leading international membership organization dedicated to providing opportunities for anti-financial crime (AFC) education, best practices, and peer-to-peer networking to AFC professionals globally. With over 100,000 members across 180 jurisdictions, ACAMS is committed to the mission of ending financial crime through the provision of anti-money laundering/counterterrorism-financing and sanctions knowledge-sharing, thought leadership, risk-mitigation services, ESG initiatives, and platforms for public-private dialogue. The association’s CAMS certification is the gold- standard qualification for AFC professionals, while its CGSS and CCAS certifications are for sanctions professionals and AFC practitioners working in the crypto space, respectively. ACAMS’ 60+ Chapters globally further amplify the association’s mission through training and networking initiatives. Visit acams.org for more information.