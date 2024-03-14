American Institutes for Research Experts to Present at National Conference on Adult Education and Learning

Arlington, Va., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present at several sessions during the 2024 Coalition on Adult Basic Education (COABE) National Conference, being held March 17-20 at the Gaylord Opryland Convention Center in Nashville, TN.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Adult Education: Together in Harmony,” and will provide best practices and training on adult education topics to more than 2,500 attendees. COABE is a national organization that represents adult educators across the U.S. and supports professional development, research, and other opportunities to promote the importance and improvement of adult education and literacy programs.

AIR experts will present several sessions on a variety of topics, including designing and implementing quality Integrated Education and Training (IET) programs; findings from the Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC); strategies to connect adult learners to registered apprenticeship programs; and more. AIR is a strand partner and may be found at booth 213 in the exhibit hall.

AIR has deep expertise and knowledge in adult learning, conducting rigorous research and providing technical assistance to stakeholders across the country. To learn more, visit the AIR Adult Education Research and Technical Assistance Center (AERTAC).

COABE conference sessions featuring AIR experts and their work are listed below (all times are in CDT). For more information, visit the COABE conference website.



Monday, March 18, 2024

8:00 - 9:10 a.m.

Is Numeracy as Important as Literacy? What Does PIAAC Data Tell Us and What’s Next?

AIR Presenter/Author: Alexandra Lesniak

11:50 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Leveraging LINCS to Access Career Pathways and Postsecondary Transitions and Program Management Resources

AIR Presenter/Author: Cherise Moore

Accessing Science and Math Resources Through LINCS to Support Instruction

AIR Presenter/Author: Michelle Perry

2:00 - 3:10 p.m.

Evidence-Based Reading Instruction for Adult Educators: A Panel on Trends and Insights Impacting Student Success

AIR Presenter/Author: John Sabatini

ADVANCE IET: Serving Beginning-Level Learners and Linking to Postsecondary Education

AIR Presenter/Author: Michelle Perry

3:50 - 5:00 p.m.

ANI What?

AIR Presenter/Author: Cherise Moore

ADVANCE IET: Designing and Implementing Quality IET

AIR Presenter/Author: Amy Dalsimer

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

8:00 - 9:10 a.m.

LINCS and Federal Initiatives

AIR Presenter/Author: Marcela Movit

2:00 - 3:10 p.m.

Supporting the Whole Student through LINCS: Wraparound Support Services and the Impact on Retention

AIR Presenter/Author: Sudie Whalen

LINCS 101: Community, Courses and Resources for Adult Education

AIR Presenter/Author: Marcela Movit

3:50 - 5:00 p.m.

Supporting Teaching and Learning and Integration of Technology Through LINCS Resources

AIR Presenter/Author: Michelle Perry

Teaching the Skills That Matter: Making It Work in the Classroom and Beyond

AIR Presenter/Author: Marcela Movit

Supporting Inclusion and Access Through LINCS

AIR Presenter/Author: Sudie Whalen

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

8:00 - 9:10 a.m.

New Online Learning Opportunities Through LINCS

AIR Presenter/Author: Adria Katka

9:30 - 10:40 a.m.

Supporting Professional Growth through LINCS

AIR Presenter/Author: Adria Katka

12:30 - 1:40 p.m.

Supporting Reading and Writing Instruction Through LINCS

AIR Presenter/Author: Adria Katka

Connecting Adult Learners to Registered Apprenticeship: A Winning Approach

AIR Presenter/Author: Gina Wells

Accessing Quality ELA, Civics Education and Citizenship Resources to Enhance Practice

AIR Presenter/Author: Cherise Moore

LINCS 201: LINCS for the Power User

AIR Presenter/Author: Sudie Whalen

2:00 - 3:10 p.m.

Planning and Implementing Change Projects for Adult Educators: Impact of the LEAD Institute

AIR Presenter/Author: Mariann Fedele-Mcleod



