American Institutes for Research Experts to Present at National Conference on Adult Education and Learning

Arlington, Va., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present at several sessions during the 2024 Coalition on Adult Basic Education (COABE) National Conference, being held March 17-20 at the Gaylord Opryland Convention Center in Nashville, TN.
The theme of this year’s conference is “Adult Education: Together in Harmony,” and will provide best practices and training on adult education topics to more than 2,500 attendees. COABE is a national organization that represents adult educators across the U.S. and supports professional development, research, and other opportunities to promote the importance and improvement of adult education and literacy programs.
AIR experts will present several sessions on a variety of topics, including designing and implementing quality Integrated Education and Training (IET) programs; findings from the Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC); strategies to connect adult learners to registered apprenticeship programs; and more. AIR is a strand partner and may be found at booth 213 in the exhibit hall.
AIR has deep expertise and knowledge in adult learning, conducting rigorous research and providing technical assistance to stakeholders across the country. To learn more, visit the AIR Adult Education Research and Technical Assistance Center (AERTAC).
COABE conference sessions featuring AIR experts and their work are listed below (all times are in CDT). For more information, visit the COABE conference website.
Monday, March 18, 2024
8:00 - 9:10 a.m.
Is Numeracy as Important as Literacy? What Does PIAAC Data Tell Us and What’s Next?
AIR Presenter/Author: Alexandra Lesniak
11:50 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Leveraging LINCS to Access Career Pathways and Postsecondary Transitions and Program Management Resources
AIR Presenter/Author: Cherise Moore
Accessing Science and Math Resources Through LINCS to Support Instruction
AIR Presenter/Author: Michelle Perry
2:00 - 3:10 p.m.
Evidence-Based Reading Instruction for Adult Educators: A Panel on Trends and Insights Impacting Student Success
AIR Presenter/Author: John Sabatini
ADVANCE IET: Serving Beginning-Level Learners and Linking to Postsecondary Education
AIR Presenter/Author: Michelle Perry
3:50 - 5:00 p.m.
ANI What?
AIR Presenter/Author: Cherise Moore
ADVANCE IET: Designing and Implementing Quality IET
AIR Presenter/Author: Amy Dalsimer
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
8:00 - 9:10 a.m.
LINCS and Federal Initiatives
AIR Presenter/Author: Marcela Movit
2:00 - 3:10 p.m.
Supporting the Whole Student through LINCS: Wraparound Support Services and the Impact on Retention
AIR Presenter/Author: Sudie Whalen
LINCS 101: Community, Courses and Resources for Adult Education
AIR Presenter/Author: Marcela Movit
3:50 - 5:00 p.m.
Supporting Teaching and Learning and Integration of Technology Through LINCS Resources
AIR Presenter/Author: Michelle Perry
Teaching the Skills That Matter: Making It Work in the Classroom and Beyond
AIR Presenter/Author: Marcela Movit
Supporting Inclusion and Access Through LINCS
AIR Presenter/Author: Sudie Whalen
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
8:00 - 9:10 a.m.
New Online Learning Opportunities Through LINCS
AIR Presenter/Author: Adria Katka
9:30 - 10:40 a.m.
Supporting Professional Growth through LINCS
AIR Presenter/Author: Adria Katka
12:30 - 1:40 p.m.
Supporting Reading and Writing Instruction Through LINCS
AIR Presenter/Author: Adria Katka
Connecting Adult Learners to Registered Apprenticeship: A Winning Approach
AIR Presenter/Author: Gina Wells
Accessing Quality ELA, Civics Education and Citizenship Resources to Enhance Practice
AIR Presenter/Author: Cherise Moore
LINCS 201: LINCS for the Power User
AIR Presenter/Author: Sudie Whalen
2:00 - 3:10 p.m.
Planning and Implementing Change Projects for Adult Educators: Impact of the LEAD Institute
AIR Presenter/Author: Mariann Fedele-Mcleod
