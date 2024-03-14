Top 7 Markets In Retail and Wholesale Industry – By The Business Research Company

LONDON, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stay ahead of competitors by leveraging The Business Research Company's Retail and Wholesale industry reports, which offer invaluable insights for businesses navigating this dynamic sector. These comprehensive analyses cover retail and wholesale market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities, empowering companies to make informed decisions and develop strategic plans.



1. Swimwear Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/swimwear-global-market-report

The swimwear market has experienced robust growth, expanding from $22.72 billion in 2023 to $24.39 billion in 2024, boasting a notable CAGR of 7.4%. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rise of beach tourism, the body positivity movement, cultural influences, and effective marketing campaigns. Looking ahead, the market is poised for continued strong growth, reaching $32.1 billion in 2028 with a CAGR of 7.1%.

Sustainability focus, resort wear integration, inclusive sizing, and customization trends are expected to drive this growth, along with digital innovations in retail and the increasing influence of athleisure. Key trends include versatile designs, bold prints, and the integration of virtual try-on technologies. The expanding e-commerce sector is anticipated to further propel market growth. Notably, the development of innovative fabrics enhancing elasticity and efficacy remains a pivotal trend, with companies investing in fabric technology to meet evolving consumer demands and increase comfort levels in swimwear.

2. Subscription E-Commerce Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/subscription-ecommerce-global-market-report



The subscription e-commerce market has witnessed exponential growth, surging from $199.41 billion in 2023 to $330.58 billion in 2024, with a remarkable 65.8% CAGR. This rise is propelled by factors such as convenience, personalization, discovery, loyalty, diverse product offerings, and flexible subscription plans, catering to evolving consumer preferences and behaviors.

Looking ahead, the market is poised for continued exponential expansion, projected to reach $2227.63 billion by 2028, maintaining a robust 61.1% CAGR.

This growth is fueled by initiatives aimed at enhancing customer experiences, promoting sustainability, improving mobile accessibility, optimizing supply chains, and offering innovative products. Major players are leveraging technological advancements like AI-powered subscription tiers to deliver personalized and authentic experiences, capitalizing on the increase in consumer spending, which significantly contributes to the market's growth trajectory.

3. Retail Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/retail-global-market-report

The retail market expands: $28,846.57B in 2023 to $31,310.6B in 2024 (CAGR: 8.5%). Factors: emerging markets, urban population density, FDI, franchising, supermarket demand, retail finance availability. Predicted rise to $42,759.13B by 2028 (CAGR: 8.1%) due to tech advancement, data analytics, and local shopping preference. Trends include tech investment, in-store automation. Food and beverage sector drives retail growth, enhancing experiences and revenue. Retail and e-commerce sectors adopt drones for faster delivery and increased profitability.

4. ECommerce Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ecommerce-global-market-report

The e-commerce market has experienced rapid growth in recent years, surging from $3774.71 billion in 2023 to $4223.44 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. This expansion is fueled by various factors such as increasing internet penetration, evolving consumer behavior, secure payment solutions, mobile adoption, and globalization trends. Looking ahead, the market is poised for continued rapid growth, with projections indicating a rise to $6656.29 billion by 2028, boasting a CAGR of 12.0%.

Anticipated growth drivers include marketplace diversification, the rise of the subscription economy, evolving payment solutions, sustainable and ethical consumerism, and the integration of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies. Factors like increasing internet penetration and the widespread use of smartphones are expected to further propel the e-commerce market as consumer preferences shift towards online shopping. Major players in the industry are actively innovating new technologies, such as Amazon Aurora Serverless v2, to enhance profitability and scalability within the market, offering dynamic database resource scaling based on user-defined parameters.

5. Fashion ECommerce Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fashion-ecommerce-global-market-report

The fashion e-commerce market surged from $821.19 billion in 2023 to $905.62 billion in 2024, with a 10.3% CAGR, driven by online payment methods, rising disposable income, internet accessibility, and low interest rates. Forecasts predict rapid expansion to $1356.74 billion by 2028, maintaining a 10.6% CAGR, fueled by new payment modes, e-commerce awareness, global economic growth, mobile phone usage, customer preferences, and urbanization. Increased internet and smartphone usage propel market growth, while AI integration enhances personalized experiences, stimulating conversations and offering style suggestions to buyers through algorithms.

6. Luxury Watch Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/luxury-watch-global-market-report

The luxury watch market has surged, reaching $30.5 billion in 2023 and is poised to hit $32.22 billion in 2024, with a 5.6% CAGR. Historic growth is attributed to robust economic expansions in emerging markets, booming e-commerce, rising affluent women demographics, and increased international trade.

Forecasts indicate continued momentum, with the luxury watch market expected to soar to $40.19 billion by 2028, growing at a 5.7% CAGR. Anticipated growth drivers include urbanization trends, expanded internet and social media usage, and the Swiss watch export surge. Social media platforms are anticipated to play a pivotal role in market expansion, leveraging online engagement to showcase luxury watch aesthetics. Additionally, product innovations emerge as a prominent trend, with industry leaders prioritizing innovation to meet evolving consumer preferences.

7. Direct Selling Establishments Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/direct-selling-establishments-global-market-report

The direct selling establishments market has demonstrated steady growth in recent years, climbing from $223.18 billion in 2023 to $233.75 billion in 2024, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. This expansion owes to various factors including robust economic growth in emerging markets, increasing disposable income, consumers' growing inclination towards product inspection and authentication pre-purchase, and the demand for supplemental income avenues. Looking ahead, the market is projected to maintain its steady growth trajectory, reaching $276.86 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 4.3%.

This growth is underpinned by factors such as government support, escalating urbanization, the affordability of initiating multi-level marketing (MLM) ventures, and a burgeoning population base. Urbanization, in particular, is expected to be a significant driver of market expansion, with direct-selling establishments offering employment opportunities and income avenues to urban residents. Moreover, the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the direct selling business emerges as a notable trend, facilitating data collection, analysis, intelligent customer service, and inventory management predictions, thereby shaping the landscape of direct selling establishments.

