Group Benefits Carriers Unlock New Growth Opportunities with AgencyBloc’s Quote+

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgencyBloc , provider of insurance growth enablement solutions catering to the health, senior, and benefits industries, debuts marketing packages for carriers to enhance visibility with placement and growth opportunities for small group benefits and ancillary products.



In the fiercely competitive landscape of the group benefits industry, where hundreds of insurance carriers vie for visibility among thousands of benefit plan products, establishing effective marketing strategies is essential. Addressing this challenge head-on, AgencyBloc introduces carrier marketing packages within the Quote+ solution, revolutionizing how carriers promote products.

“This marks a pivotal shift in how carriers approach product marketing and distribution,” stated Heath MacArthur, chief revenue officer at AgencyBloc . “Quote+ offers carriers a dynamic platform to showcase and sell their products to a vast network of agencies. These innovative packages empower carriers to optimize product positioning, paving the way for new growth opportunities.”

An integral solution in AgencyBloc’s Plus Suite, Quote+ is a digital distribution channel leveraged by over 5,500 brokers for both medical and ancillary small group benefits products. By leveraging Quote+, carriers can effectively educate agents on products, streamline marketing and product promotion efforts, and enhance the company’s reach in the market while making data-driven decisions based on detailed performance data insights by product and jurisdiction.

About AgencyBloc

AgencyBloc is the #1 Recommended Insurance Industry Growth Platform that serves the health, senior and benefits industry with a suite of solutions that can be strategically utilized to support the operational and growth needs of independent insurance agencies, GAs, IMO/FMOs, call centers and carriers. To learn more about AgencyBloc and Plus Suite, visit www.agencybloc.com.

