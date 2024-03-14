Melt-Blown Nonwoven Market Report 2024-2030 - Polypropylene is Forecast to Remain the Largest Segment Due to Advantages like High Barrier Efficiency, Versatility and Variety of Application

Dublin, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Melt-Blown Nonwoven Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the global melt-blown nonwoven market looks promising with opportunities in the construction, textile, healthcare, and automotive markets. The global melt-blown nonwoven market is expected to reach an estimated $13.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for personal protective equipment, rising awareness towards personal hygiene and sanitation, and technological advancements in melt-blown nonwoven manufacturing.

Melt-Blown Nonwoven Key Market Insights

Polypropylene is forecast to remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to advantages like high barrier efficiency, versatility, and variety of application.

Within this market, healthcare will remain the largest segment due to the growing demand of PPE kits and disposable medical products.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the rise in research and development activities and growing demand in the hygiene and personal care products in the region.

Key Report Features

Market Size Estimates: Melt-blown nonwoven market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Melt-blown nonwoven market size by material, product, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Melt-blown nonwoven market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different materials, products, end uses, and regions for the melt-blown nonwoven market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the melt-blown nonwoven market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies melt-blown nonwoven companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the melt-blown nonwoven companies profiled in this report include:

Berry

Sabic

Sinopec

Lydall

Mitsui Chemicals

Pegas Nonwovens

Kimberly Clark

Mogul

Dow Chemical

Autex

This report answers the following key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the melt-blown nonwoven market by material (polyester, polypropylene, rayon, polyethylene, and others), product (fine fabric and dual texture), end use (construction, textiles, healthcare, automotive, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Melt-Blown Nonwoven Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Melt-Blown Nonwoven Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Melt-Blown Nonwoven Market by Material

3.3.1: Polyester

3.3.2: Polypropylene

3.3.3: Rayon

3.3.4: Polyethylene

3.3.5: Others

3.4: Global Melt-Blown Nonwoven Market by Product

3.4.1: Fine Fabric

3.4.2: Dual Texture

3.5: Global Melt-Blown Nonwoven Market by End Use

3.5.1: Construction

3.5.2: Textiles

3.5.3: Healthcare

3.5.4: Automotive

3.5.5: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Melt-Blown Nonwoven Market by Region

4.2: North American Melt-Blown Nonwoven Market

4.3: European Melt-Blown Nonwoven Market

4.4: APAC Melt-Blown Nonwoven Market

4.5: ROW Melt-Blown Nonwoven Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Melt-Blown Nonwoven Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Melt-Blown Nonwoven Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Melt-Blown Nonwoven Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Berry

7.2: Sabic

7.3: Sinopec

7.4: Lydall

7.5: Mitsui Chemicals

7.6: Pegas Nonwovens

7.7: Kimberly Clark

7.8: Mogul

7.9: Dow Chemical

7.10: Autex



