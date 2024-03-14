Luxury Yacht Industry Report 2024: 75-120 Feet Yachts Accounts for the Largest Segment - Global Forecasts to 2032

Dublin, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luxury Yacht Market Report by Type (Sailing Luxury Yacht, Motorized Luxury Yacht, and Others), Size (75-120 Feet, 121-250 Feet, Above 250 Feet), Material (FRP/ Composites, Metal/ Alloys, and Others), Application (Commercial, Private), and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global luxury yacht market size reached US$ 7.9 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach US$ 16.9 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.82% during 2023-2032

The increasing wealth among affluent individuals and their interest in exclusive leisure activities, the growing emphasis on experiential luxury, and the expansion of marine tourism and the advent of luxury charter services are some of the factors that are propelling the market.



A luxury yacht is a highly sophisticated vessel that combines performance, comfort, and style, catering to the tastes of affluent individuals. Often ranging from under one hundred feet to several hundred feet in length, these yachts are characterized by elegant design, state-of-the-art technology, and remarkable amenities. Equipped with advanced navigation systems, powerful engines, and intricate craftsmanship, ensuring optimal functionality and aesthetic appeal.

The working mechanism involves the seamless integration of various systems, such as propulsion, stabilization, communication, and entertainment, to provide an unparalleled sailing experience. They are commonly used for private leisure activities, offering privacy, freedom, and a personalized experience. Besides as modes of transportation, these yachts are utilized as a symbol of status and luxury, featuring amenities such as Jacuzzis, gyms, cinemas, and fine dining facilities.



The global market is primarily driven by the increasing wealth among affluent individuals and their interest in exclusive leisure activities. In line with this, the rise in private charters and a preference for customized, high-end designs tailored to individual tastes are also providing an impetus to the market.

Moreover, the burgeoning tourism industry and the desire for remote, luxurious travel experiences are also acting as significant growth-inducing factors. In addition to this, technological advancements in navigation, propulsion, and on-board entertainment are resulting in an enhanced appeal for these vessels. The market is further driven by strategic partnerships and collaborations among yacht manufacturers and designers.

Some of the other factors contributing to the market include the increasing importance of status symbols among the elite, the influence of global travel trends on luxury spending, the development of advanced docking facilities and extensive investment in research and development (R&D) for innovative yacht features and technologies.

Competitive Landscape



The major yacht manufacturers are heavily investing in research and development. This investment is focused on introducing innovative features, enhancing the sustainability of yachts, and incorporating cutting-edge technology such as advanced navigation systems, hybrid propulsion, and personalized on-board entertainment solutions. In line with the trend towards experiential luxury, many yacht manufacturers are emphasizing customization.

They are working closely with clients to create tailor-made yachts with unique designs and features that reflect the individual tastes and lifestyles of their owners. As sustainability becomes a key concern for consumers, leading yacht manufacturers are working towards developing eco-friendly models, including the use of renewable energy, sustainable materials, and energy-efficient designs. They are also working closely with clients to create tailor-made yachts with unique designs and features that reflect the individual tastes and lifestyles of their owners.

North America exhibits a clear dominance, accounting for the largest luxury yacht market share



North America's luxury yacht market thrives on the significant population of high-net-worth individuals who prioritize exclusive leisure experiences. The region's affluent clientele, renowned for their discerning tastes and desire for opulent living, fuel the demand for luxury yachts as the epitome of sophisticated indulgence.



Moreover, the well-established yachting infrastructure in North America plays a pivotal role in supporting and nurturing the luxury yacht market. The presence of world-class marinas, state-of-the-art shipyards, and a plethora of supporting services, ranging from yacht maintenance to concierge assistance, ensures a seamless and lavish yachting experience for clients. This infrastructure not only enhances the convenience of yacht ownership but also fosters a thriving ecosystem for yacht enthusiasts.



Furthermore, the augmenting demand of cruising along the coasts and islands of North America along with the experience of luxurious waterfront destinations contributes to the market growth in the region. As a result, North America offers a diverse range of cruising opportunities that appeal to the elite travelers seeking extraordinary and unforgettable journeys.

Alexander Marine International

Azimut - Benetti S.P.A.

Brunswick Corporation

Christensen Shipyards LLC

Damen Shipyards Group N.V.

Feadship Holland B.V.

Fincantieri S.p.A. (CDP Industria S.p.A.)

Heesen Yachts Sales B.V.

Horizon Yacht USA

Palumbo Group S.P.A

Princess Yachts Limited

Sanlorenzo S.p.A.

Sunseeker International (Wanda Group)

Viking Yacht Company

Breakup by Type:

Sailing Luxury Yacht

Motorized Luxury Yacht

Others

Breakup by Size:

75-120 Feet

121-250 Feet

Above 250 Feet

75-120 feet accounts for the majority of the market share

Breakup by Material:

FRP/ Composites

Metal/ Alloys

Others

Breakup by Application:

Commercial

Private

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

