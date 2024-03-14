HIV Diagnosis Market to Reach $2.7 Billion Globally, By 2032 at 3.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “HIV Diagnosis Market by Mode (Self-test and Lab-based), Test Type (Antibody/Antigen Test, Viral load test/Nucleic Acid Test, CD4 test, and Test for Early Infant Diagnosis), and End Use (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals & Clinics, and Home Settings): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global HIV Diagnosis industry generated $1.9 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $2.7 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2032.



Prime determinants of growth

The market is primarily driven by the spread tof HIV hrough sexual contact, injecting of illicit drugs or use of shared needles, and contact with infected blood. HIV also can spread from parent to child during pregnancy, breastfeeding or childbirth. HIV destroys white blood cells called CD4 T cells, which play a vital role in aiding the body fight the disease. CD4 cells are important as fewer CD4 T cells leads to weaker immune system.

In addition, increase in R&D activities since 2023 for developing novel self-test kits which are affordable in lower income countries such as in the Africa region such as Eswatini, Botswana, and Lesotho further boosts the HIV diagnosis market growth.

Report coverage & details:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $1.9 Billion Market Size In 2032 $2.7 Billion CAGR 3.9% No. Of Pages In Report 290 Segments Covered Mode, Test Type, End Use, And Region Drivers Rise In Number Of HIV Cases And Launch Of Novel Self-Test Kits Increase In Number Of Blood Transfusion And Blood Donations Increase In Government Initiatives Opportunities Emerging Economies Offer Lucrative Opportunities Restraint High Cost Of Nucleic Acid Test

Recession Impact

During a recession, individuals and governments might tighten their budgets, leading to reduced healthcare spending. This could affect patients’ ability to access and afford HIV testing kits, potentially leading to moderate decreased demand for diagnosis kits.

The lab-based segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By mode, the lab-based test dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. Lab-based testing is more accurate and individuals who test positive can get help from the healthcare professional regarding the disease monitoring and progression right in the lab itself. In addition, lab-based tests give results in a few days as compared to self-tests, which take around 7-8 days. Lab-based HIV diagnosis is often included in existing healthcare systems, making it accessible in various healthcare settings, including hospitals, clinics, and laboratories. This incorporation facilitates coordination of care, linkage to treatment and support services, and follow-up monitoring for individuals diagnosed with HIV.



The viral load test/Nucleic acid test segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By test type, the viral load test/nucleic acid test segment is expected to register a faster CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, as many countries are embracing viral load testing for treatment monitoring. This approach could be further facilitated by employing viral load point-of-care technologies and dried blood spots. Further, based on Antibody/Antigen Test, HIV-1 Antibody Confirmatory Tests are expected to garner major share in 2022 and are expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.



The diagnostic laboratory segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By end use, the diagnostic laboratory segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to grow with a higher CAGR of 4.2% during forecast period. The growth in diagnostic laboratory HIV diagnosis has increased in recent years considering the social stigma and discrimination behind such illnesses. Hence, individuals with HIV often visit diagnostic laboratories or private clinics to avoid the negative emotional well-being and mental health of people living with HIV.



North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, North America dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to the presence of majority of the HIV testing manufacturers in the U.S. as well as the support from government and other organizations related to awareness programs and reduction in prices of testing kits. However, LAMEA is expected to grow with a faster CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Africa is the epicenter of HIV globally and the cases are growing at a faster rate in certain African countries. For instance, according to UNAIDS, an estimated 67% of the population in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) were living with HIV as of 2021. Further, in key Sub-Saharan Africa, key populations accounted for about 51% of new infections in 2021.

Leading Market Players

Abbott

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Mylan N.V.

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

QIAGEN

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Hologic

Novartis AG

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global HIV diagnosis market. These players have adopted strategies such as product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

