United States Cancer Contrast Media Research Analysis Report 2024-2030: Increasing Number of Clinical Studies, Rising Cancer Cases, Collaborations and Partnerships, Technological Advancements

Dublin, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Cancer Contrast Media Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Gadolinium-based Contrast Media, Iodinated Contrast Media), Modality (Nuclear Imaging, CT scans), Application (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer), and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. cancer contrast media market is anticipated to reach USD 1.53 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2024 to 2030

The increasing collaboration and partnerships among key market players, coupled with growing government and private sector R&D investments, alongside the integration of AI in diagnostic imaging enhance the capabilities of contrast media. Thus, these factors collectively propel the growth of U.S. cancer contrast media market.





Introducing new products can ignite positive competition among manufacturers, fostering innovation, lowering prices, and ultimately enhancing choices for both patients and healthcare providers. The potential for expanding the overall market depends upon the manufacturing of novel contrast agents that offer heightened safety, enhanced target specificity, or distinctive imaging properties.

This opens up new pathways for both diagnosis and treatment. For instance, in April 2023, GE Healthcare has broadened its range of contrast media by introducing two premier macrocyclic molecules, namely Clariscan (gadoteric acid) and Pixxoscan (gadobutrol), to its customer base for MRI agents. The industry key players are involved in enhancing R&D by introducing novel products to the market by expanding their product portfolio, which drives market growth.



Moreover, increased funding in healthcare budgets often facilitates public health initiatives promoting early cancer detection and enhanced accessibility to advanced diagnostic tools. These initiatives enhance awareness of the importance of contrast-enhanced imaging, consequently fueling demand for corresponding contrast media.

The growth in healthcare budgets attracts new players and motivates existing stakeholders to compete in the market. This dynamic stimulates innovation, fosters price competitiveness, and ultimately leads to a broader range of options for both healthcare providers and patients. Such initiatives create a lucrative opportunity for market expansion.



U.S. Cancer Contrast Media Market Report Highlights

Iodinated contrast media dominated the type segment with a share of 39.5% in 2023 owing to the increasing medical imaging procedures.

The radioactive agents segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

The nuclear imaging segment held the largest market share of 38.2% in 2023 and is anticipated to witness fastest growth over the forecast period owing to its ability to provide detailed and accurate images of internal structures and functions within the body which allows healthcare professionals for precise diagnosis.

Sedentary lifestyle, increasing incidences of smoking and rising air pollution are contributing to the growing prevalence of cancer cases in U.S.

Company Profiles

Bayer AG

Lantheus

Bracco

Guerbet

Trivitron Healthcare

Cardinal Health

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

GE HealthCare

IMAX Diagnostic Imaging

Nano Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.5. Information or Data Analysis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Type outlook

2.2.2. Modality outlook

2.2.3. Application outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Cancer Contrast Media Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing number of clinical studies

3.2.1.2. Rising cancer cases

3.2.1.3. Technological advancements

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Side effects and adverse reactions related to contrast agents

3.2.2.2. Presence of alternative imaging options

3.2.3. Market opportunity analysis

3.2.3.1. Increasing demand for medical imaging

3.2.4. Market challenges analysis

3.2.4.1. Shortage of contrast media due to supply chain disruptions

3.3. U.S. Cancer Contrast Media Market: Regulatory Framework and Standards & Compliances

3.4. U.S. Cancer Contrast Media Market: Reimbursement Scenario

3.5. U.S. Cancer Contrast Media Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Cancer Contrast Media Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Type Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. U.S. Cancer Contrast Media Market by Type Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.4.1. Gadolinium-based Contrast Media

4.4.2. Iodinated Contrast Media

4.4.3. Radioactive Agents



Chapter 5. U.S. Cancer Contrast Media Market: Modality Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Modality Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. U.S. Cancer Contrast Media Market by Modality Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.4.1. Nuclear Imaging

5.4.2. CT scans

5.4.3. Mammography

5.4.4. MRI scans

5.4.5. Ultrasound



Chapter 6. U.S. Cancer Contrast Media Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Application Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. U.S. Cancer Contrast Media Market by Application Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

6.4.1. Breast Cancer

6.4.2. Bladder Cancer

6.4.3. Colorectal Cancer

6.4.4. Lung Cancer

6.4.5. Prostate Cancer



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

7.3.2. Key customers

7.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2023

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5zn26f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment