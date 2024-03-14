Global 5G and Wi-Fi Heterogeneous Networks Integration Research Report 2023

Dublin, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Key Technologies and Applications of 5G and Wi-Fi Heterogeneous Networks" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of the private 5G and Wi-Fi networks, explores their respective technologies towards shared roaming, and examines the current use of heterogeneous networking in vertical domains.

The industry's perspective on the relationship between private 5G and Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) networks has gradually shifted from being competitive to cooperative and mutually complementary. Relevant technical specifications such as 3GPP's Access Traffic Steering, Switching & Splitting (ATSSS) and Wi-Fi Broadband Alliance's private network and Wi-Fi roaming initiatives have been aggressively promoted.

There are various instances of 5G and Wi-Fi heterogeneous networking deployments worldwide, aiming to integrate the technical characteristics of both technologies for diverse application scenarios and optimal cost-efficiency in network deployment.



Key Topics Covered:



1. 5G and Wi-Fi Heterogeneous Networking Trends

1.1 Private 5G Network and Wi-Fi Becoming Increasingly Complementary with Growing Industry Emphasis on Heterogeneous Networking

1.1.1 Technical Advantages of 5G and Wi-Fi Become Enterprises' Primary Options for Private Network Deployments

1.1.2 Transition from Partial Competition between Private 5G Networks and Wi-Fi towards Heterogeneous Networking

1.2 Private 5G Networks and Wi-Fi Technologies Evolving towards Shared Roaming

1.2.1 Existing 5G Architectures Have Basic Connectivity Capabilities but Lack Advanced Application Standards

1.2.2 3GPP Rel-16's ATSSS Specifications Further Enhance Shared Scenarios Between 5G and Wi-Fi

1.2.3 WBA Aims to Promote Roaming Between Private 5G Networks and Wi-Fi through Open Roaming



2. Current Use of Heterogeneous Networking in Vertical Domains

2.1 Utilizing Heterogeneous Networking to Enhance Differentiated Services and Signal Coverage in Vertical Domains

2.1.1 Korean Sacheon Aerospace Industrial Park Deploys Private 5G Networks and Wi-Fi 6E Enterprise Networks

2.1.2 Boingo Wireless Provides Differentiated Services at Chicago O'Hare International Airport through Private 5G Networks and Wi-Fi 6

2.1.3 Hazama Ando Corporation Reduces Signal Blind Spots at Construction Sites Using Wi-Fi with Local 5G



3. The Analyst's Perspective



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AT&T

Boingo Wireless

BT

Celona

Cisco

DNM Aviation

Ericsson

Extreme Networks

Hazama

Intel

KAI

Kencore Aerospace

LG

LitePoint

Nokia

NTT DoCoMo

Orange

