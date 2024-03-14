Global EV Battery Market Analysis and Forecast 2024-2033: Introduction of Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) Models Present Lucrative Opportunities for Players

Dublin, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global EV Battery Market by Battery Type (Lead-acid, Li-ion, Na-ion, NiMH, SSB), Propulsion (BEV, PHEV, ECEV, HEV), Battery Form, Vehicle Type, Material Type, Battery Capacity, Method, Li-ion Battery Component and Region - Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global EV battery market is projected to grow from USD 132.6 billion in 2023 to USD 508.8 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 14.1%. As concerns about climate change and air pollution mount, people are increasingly turning to EVs as a cleaner and more sustainable alternative to gasoline-powered vehicles. This surge in demand for EVs is naturally driving up the demand for EV batteries. Further, Battery technology is constantly evolving, with researchers making significant strides in improving range, lifespan, and charging times. These advancements are making EVs more practical and appealing to consumers, further fueling the market for EV batteries.







Prismatic form to hold largest market share during the forecast period



Prismatic cells represent a more compact form of cylindrical cells, with the internal layers of the anode, cathode, and separators being folded into a cubic or flattened spiral form. This gives it a more compact structure. The battery contents are held together by a casing made of aluminum or plastic. Although prismatic cells have relatively less energy density (20 - 50% less than cylindrical cells), prismatic cells offer better space utilization. Prismatic cells can be costlier to manufacture than cylindrical cells despite being jelly-rolled due to large surface areas and a more complicated process of rolling inside layers. CATL, BYD, and Samsung SDI are major manufacturers of prismatic cells. For instance, in October 2023, Samsung SDI announced the company had clinched a supply deal for electric vehicle batteries with Hyundai Motor Company for the first time. Samsung SDI will supply prismatic batteries for Hyundai Motor's EVs, targeting the European market for seven years from 2026 through 2032. This development will increase the demand for urban transit trains during the forecast period.



By material lithium segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period



Lithium is a necessary component in the cathodes of lithium-ion batteries. Continuous advancements in battery technology, aiming for improved energy density and efficiency, frequently entail the use of more lithium or the development of variations such as lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. Moreover, A global effort is underway to invest in lithium production and processing capacity. South America (especially Chile, Argentina, and Bolivia), Australia, and parts of North America are all heavily involved in lithium mining and extraction. In 2022, companies based in China nearly doubled their investment in minerals. This higher energy density, which improves the vehicle range, is a critical factor in their widespread adoption. The demand for lithium will be primarily driven by the high demand for lithium-ion batteries that are used in BEVs. In November 2023, Exxon Mobil Corporation announced plans to become a leading producer of lithium, a key component of EV batteries. The company has started the first phase of North American lithium production in southwest Arkansas, an area known to hold significant lithium deposits. The product offer will be branded as MobilT Lithium, building on the rich history of deep technical partnership between Mobil and the automotive sector. Thus, with the rising demand for EVs, increasing mining activities for lithium, and significant investments by OEMs and battery manufacturers, the demand for lithium is likely to grow significantly.



Europe to be the fastest growing market for EV battery during the forecast period



OMEs in Europe are investing heavily in domestic battery production. The goal is to achieve self-sufficiency and reduce reliance on Asian battery giants. Several gigafactories are being planned and constructed across the continent, creating thousands of jobs and boosting the European economy. Major automakers, tech companies, and private investors are pouring billions of euros into the European EV battery market, recognizing its immense potential. This influx of capital is accelerating innovation and production, further propelling the market's growth. Moreover, Electric vehicle demand in Europe is constantly increasing. Consumers are becoming more ecologically concerned, and they are looking for environmentally friendly transportation solutions. Automobile manufacturers have responded by extending their electric car portfolios, resulting in increased demand for EV batteries.

Research Coverage



The Market Study Covers the EV Battery Market By Battery Type (Lead-Acid, Lithium-Ion, Solid-State, Nickel-Metal Hydride, Sodium-Ion, and Others), By Lithium-Ion Battery Component (Positive Electrode, Negative Electrode, Electrolyte, and Separator), By Propulsion (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) and Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Vans/Light Trucks, Medium & Heavy Trucks, Buses, And Off-Highway Vehicles), By Method (Wire Bonding, Laser Bonding, and Ultrasonic Metal Welding), By Battery Capacity (< 50 kWh, 50 - 110 kWh, 111 - 200 kWh, 201 - 300 kWh, and >300 kWh), By Material Type (Cobalt, Lithium, Natural Graphite, Manganese, Iron, Phosphate, Nickel, and Others), By Battery Form (Prismatic, Pouch, and Cylindrical), and Region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific).

It also covers the competitive landscape and company profiles of the major players in the EV battery market ecosystem. The EV battery market is dominated by established players such as CATL (China), LG Energy Solution Ltd. (South Korea), BYD Company Ltd. (China), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), and SK Innovation Co., Ltd. (South Korea). These companies manufacture battery and develop new technologies. These companies have set up R&D facilities and offer best-in-class products to their customers.

Premium Insights

Growing Adoption of EVs and Rising Government Incentives to Drive Market

Passenger Cars Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period

BEV Segment Hold Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Prismatic Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Natural Graphite Segment to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Negative Electrode Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period

50-110 kWh Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Lithium-Ion to be Largest Battery Type Segment During Forecast Period

Laser Bonding Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Sales of EVs Improvements in Battery Technology Targets to Reduce Vehicle Emissions Launch of New Plug-In Models by Major EV Manufacturers Reducing Prices of EV Batteries

Restraints Procurement Concerns Related to Raw Materials Low Number of Charging Stations in Emerging Economies Development in Hydrogen and Ethanol Vehicles

Opportunities Introduction of Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) Models Development in Solid-State Batteries Increase in R&D Efforts Toward Creating More Advanced Battery Chemistries

Challenges High Initial Investments and High Cost of Electricity Low Availability of Lithium for Use in EV Batteries Concerns Over Battery Safety High Cost of EVs Compared to Ice Vehicles



Other Industry Insights

Value Chain Analysis

Patent Analysis Average Selling Pricing Analysis Average Selling Price, by Region Average Selling Price, by Raw Material

Ecosystem Analysis OEMs Battery Pack/Cell Suppliers Raw Material Suppliers Anode Material Suppliers Cathode Material Suppliers

Case Study Analysis Technical Assessment of Reusing Retired EV Lithium-Ion Batteries in Thailand Development of Blade Battery to Increase Energy Density

Technology Analysis

Improvements in Battery Composition Advancements in Battery Charging Rate Battery-Related Services Battery Optimization Lithium-Sulfur Batteries Saltwater Battery Cell-To-Pack Technology Cell-To-Chassis Battery Technology Ab Battery System Recycling and Second-Life Battery Sodium-Ion Battery



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 424 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $132.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $508.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.1% Regions Covered Global

Companies Profiled

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited

Lg Energy Solution

Byd Company Limited

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Sk Innovation Co. Ltd.

Samsung Sdi Co. Ltd.

Calb

Gotion High-Tech Co. Ltd.

Sunwoda Electronic Co. Ltd.

Farasis Energy (Ganzhou) Co. Ltd.

Vehicle Energy Japan Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Mitsubishi Corporation

Enersys

Exide Industries Limited

Primearth EV Energy Co. Ltd.

E-One Moli Energy Corp.

Targray Technology International Inc.

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.

Clarios

Northvolt Ab

Leclanche SA

Aptiv PLC

Envision Energy

A123 Systems

Gs Yuasa International Ltd.

Automotive Energy Supply Corporation

Ruipu Lanjun Energy Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rqa1eo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment