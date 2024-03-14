Asia & MENA Video Game Monetization Models Analysis Report 2023: Comprehensive Guide for Game Companies to Devise the Right Strategy to Boost Gamers' Spending and Maximise Profit Margins

Dublin, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Game Monetization Models In Asia & Mena" report from Niko Partners, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Video Game Monetization Models in Asia & MENA report focuses on five major monetization models: Premium Games, Subscriptions, In-Game Purchases, In-Game Advertising, and Real Money Gaming.
It is a comprehensive guide for game companies to devise the right strategy to boost gamers' spending and maximize profit margins while still abiding by existing regulations.
The report is based on primary and secondary data, including gamer surveys, industry interviews, company financial reports, government and official statistics, and macroeconomic data.
Key takeaways from the analysis:
- In-game purchases (IAP) account for 87.8% of player spending in Asia & MENA, making it the most important monetization model.
- Price is the largest barrier for non-spending gamers in Asia & MENA, with 39.3% of non-spending mobile gamers and 44.3% of non-spending PC gamers citing it as the #1 factor for why they do not spend on video games.
- 62.3% of gamers in Asia & MENA have purchased a premium game in the past 12 months on any platform.
- According to our 2023 survey, 30% of paying gamers in Asia & MENA have purchased a monthly subscription to access a video game. This increases to 51% when including all types of gaming subscriptions including value added services such as Twitch Prime.
- 30% of mobile gamers in Asia & MENA cite in-game advertising (IGA) as their most disliked aspect of the games they play.
- Real Money Gaming (RMG) is most popular in India where 7 in 10 gamers have played an RMG title.
Key Topics Covered:
Overview of Game Monetization Models
In-Game Purchases (In-App Purchases/IAPs)
- Overview
- Most Popular IAPs
- Spending on IAPs
- IAPs motivations
- Barrier for non-spending gamers
- Loot boxes
- Alternative monetization
Premium Games
- Overview
- Gamers who purchased premium games
- Preferred platform for premium games
- Premium games monetization
- Barrier for non-spending gamers
- How to succeed with premium games
Subscriptions
- Preference for subscription among gamers
- Purchase of gaming subscription service
- Various Types of Gaming Subscriptions
- Opportunity for Cloud Gaming Subscriptions
- In-Game Subscription Offerings
In-Game Advertising (IGA)
- Perception towards IGA
- Gamer behavior towards IGA4
- How Game Developers Are Navigating the Post-IDFA Era
- Native Advertising and Branded Worlds
Real Money Gaming
- Overview
- RMG in India
- Key User Concerns for RMG
Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- All-India Gaming Federation (AIGF)
- Apple
- Blacknut
- From Software
- Japan Online Game Association (JOGA)
- Microsoft
- Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY)
- Motion Twin
- NetEase
- Sony
- Supercell
- Valve (Steam)
