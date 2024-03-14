Asia & MENA Video Game Monetization Models Analysis Report 2023: Comprehensive Guide for Game Companies to Devise the Right Strategy to Boost Gamers' Spending and Maximise Profit Margins

Dublin, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Game Monetization Models In Asia & Mena" report from Niko Partners, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Video Game Monetization Models in Asia & MENA report focuses on five major monetization models: Premium Games, Subscriptions, In-Game Purchases, In-Game Advertising, and Real Money Gaming.

It is a comprehensive guide for game companies to devise the right strategy to boost gamers' spending and maximize profit margins while still abiding by existing regulations.

The report is based on primary and secondary data, including gamer surveys, industry interviews, company financial reports, government and official statistics, and macroeconomic data.

Key takeaways from the analysis:

In-game purchases (IAP) account for 87.8% of player spending in Asia & MENA, making it the most important monetization model.

Price is the largest barrier for non-spending gamers in Asia & MENA, with 39.3% of non-spending mobile gamers and 44.3% of non-spending PC gamers citing it as the #1 factor for why they do not spend on video games.

62.3% of gamers in Asia & MENA have purchased a premium game in the past 12 months on any platform.

According to our 2023 survey, 30% of paying gamers in Asia & MENA have purchased a monthly subscription to access a video game. This increases to 51% when including all types of gaming subscriptions including value added services such as Twitch Prime.

30% of mobile gamers in Asia & MENA cite in-game advertising (IGA) as their most disliked aspect of the games they play.

Real Money Gaming (RMG) is most popular in India where 7 in 10 gamers have played an RMG title.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview of Game Monetization Models

In-Game Purchases (In-App Purchases/IAPs)

Overview

Most Popular IAPs

Spending on IAPs

IAPs motivations

Barrier for non-spending gamers

Loot boxes

Alternative monetization

Premium Games

Overview

Gamers who purchased premium games

Preferred platform for premium games

Premium games monetization

Barrier for non-spending gamers

How to succeed with premium games

Subscriptions

Preference for subscription among gamers

Purchase of gaming subscription service

Various Types of Gaming Subscriptions

Opportunity for Cloud Gaming Subscriptions

In-Game Subscription Offerings

In-Game Advertising (IGA)

Perception towards IGA

Gamer behavior towards IGA4

How Game Developers Are Navigating the Post-IDFA Era

Native Advertising and Branded Worlds

Real Money Gaming

Overview

RMG in India

Key User Concerns for RMG

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

All-India Gaming Federation (AIGF)

Apple

Blacknut

From Software

Google

Japan Online Game Association (JOGA)

Microsoft

Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY)

Motion Twin

NetEase

Sony

Supercell

Valve (Steam)

