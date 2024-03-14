India Water Treatment Chemicals Industry Report 2023-2028: Market Expands as Power Plants Prioritize Cooling and Boiler Feedwater Treatment

Dublin, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Treatment Chemicals Market in India, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian water treatment chemicals market was valued at INR 138.37 billion in 2022, projected to reach INR 236.96 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 8.39% during 2023-2028

The water treatment chemicals sector involves manufacturing and supplying a wide range of chemical products for treating and purifying water in diverse applications. These chemicals are utilized in municipal water treatment, industrial processes, wastewater treatment, and other sectors to improve water quality, ensure its safety for consumption, and mitigate environmental impacts.



Increasing wastewater discharge due to population growth and industrial expansion has led municipalities to promote efficient water reuse. Stringent environmental regulations and increased industry awareness are anticipated to drive significant growth in the wastewater treatment chemicals market.



Market drivers:



Increasing power plants, coupled with a focus on operational efficiency, drive the demand for water treatment chemicals to optimize cooling and boiler feedwater treatment. Simultaneously, adherence to environmental regulations fuels the need for these chemicals in the power sector, while the acceleration of urbanization and industrialization contributes to the growing demand in the municipal sector, addressing water purification and disinfection needs.



Market challenges:



In industrial manufacturing, water contamination occurs due to hazardous substances, posing a challenge for effective water treatment. This pollution results in industries releasing toxic water into water bodies, negatively affecting marine life. Biocides, employed for wastewater treatment in various industries, aim to eliminate living organisms like algae, bacteria, insects, molds, and rodents; however, their high toxicity, endocrine-disrupting properties, and carcinogenic potential raise concerns for both human health and the environment during industrial use.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive summary



Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure



Chapter 4: Market Overview

4.1. Water treatment chemicals market in India overview

4.1.1. Market size and growth forecast (2020 - 2028e)



Chapter 5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 6: SWOT Analysis



Chapter 7: Impact of COVID-19



Chapter 8: Market Trends



Chapter 9: Government Initiatives



Chapter 10: Market Influencers

10.1. Market drivers

10.2. Market challenges



Chapter 11: Competitive Landscape

11.1. Chembond Chemicals Limited

Company information

Business description

Products/services

Key people

Financial snapshot

Key ratios

Key financial performance indicators

Key business segments

Key geographic segments

11.2. Ion Exchange (India) Limited

11.3. Thermax Limited

11.4. Va Tech WABAG Limited

11.5. Voltas Limited

11.6. Chemtex Speciality Limited

11.7. Hindustan Dorr Oliver Limited

11.8. Hitachi Systems India Private Limited

11.9. SFC Environmental Technologies Private Limited



Chapter 12: Recent Developments

