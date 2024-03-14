Saputo Announces Planned Retirement of Chief Human Resources Officer

MONTREAL, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX: SAP) (Saputo or the Company) today announced the planned retirement of Gaétane Wagner, Chief Human Resources Officer, to take effect following the completion of a transition period. In line with the succession plans set forth by the Company, Isabelle Tisseur, currently Executive Vice President, Human Resources, will assume the role of Chief Human Resources Officer upon Ms. Wagner’s retirement. In the coming months, Ms. Wagner will work closely with Ms. Tisseur and the leadership team to ensure continuity and a smooth changeover.

"Gaétane's contributions to Saputo over the last 17 years have been invaluable, and we are immensely grateful for her leadership, passion, and dedication," said Lino A. Saputo, Chair of the Board, President, and CEO. "During her tenure, she has played a pivotal role in shaping Saputo's human resources strategies, fostering a culture of inclusion, diversity, and employee development. We wish her all the best in her well-deserved retirement. Looking forward, I am confident that Isabelle's leadership, coupled with her deep understanding of our business and people, will further strengthen our HR function and drive our organizational goals."

Isabelle Tisseur has been with the Company since 2019, leading the human resources function of the Dairy Division (Canada) from 2019 to April 2023, and of the Dairy Division (USA) since April 2023. Ms. Tisseur brings extensive experience in human resources management and a deep understanding of Saputo's culture and values. Her leadership and strategic vision will ensure a seamless transition and enable Saputo to continue attracting, developing, and retaining top talent.

About Saputo

Saputo, one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. Saputo is a leading cheese manufacturer and fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, a leading dairy processor in Australia and the top dairy processor in Argentina. In the USA, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the top producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. In the United Kingdom, Saputo is the leading manufacturer of branded cheese and dairy spreads. In addition to its dairy portfolio, Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a range of dairy alternative cheeses and beverages. Saputo products are sold in several countries under market-leading brands, as well as private label brands. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “SAP”. Follow Saputo’s activities at www.saputo.com or via Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

