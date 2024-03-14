Lawmatics Earns Prestigious Recognition as a 2024 Best Place to Work

San Diego, CA, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawmatics, the #1 CRM for law firms, today announced its recognition as a winner of The Business Intelligence Group’s 2024 Best Place to Work award. This recognition honors organizations fostering exceptional employee experiences and driving exceptional performance through vibrant and engaging work environments.

“At Lawmatics, we’ve worked hard to cultivate an environment where everyone is empowered to show up as their authentic selves and take ownership of their craft,” said Lawmatics CEO and Co-founder Matt Spiegel. “We’ve achieved what we have as a company because we’re lucky enough to have fantastic people deeply motivated to do meaningful, high-quality work.”

Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of Business Intelligence Group, commended the commitment of Lawmatics to employee well-being and excellence.

"Congratulations to Lawmatics for creating a workplace culture that prioritizes employee well-being and fosters excellence," she said. "This recognition is a testament to your dedication to building a strong and engaged workforce, even amidst challenging times. We commend your commitment to listening to employee feedback and taking action to create a truly exceptional work environment."

The culture of collaboration and innovation at Lawmatics is a driving force behind its growing list of notable achievements and industry recognition. The CRM won Product of the Year at the 2023 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards, was previously a finalist as a Best Place to Work in 2023, and is most recently a 2024 Steve Awards finalist.

Attachment