[Latest] Global mHealth Market Size/Share Worth USD 374.6 Billion by 2032 at a 17.6% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "mHealth Market Size, Trends and Insights By Device Type (Cardiac Monitors, Hemodynamic Monitors, Neurological Monitors, Respiratory Monitors, Temperature Monitors, Other), By Service (Monitoring Services, Diagnostic Services, Treatment Services), By Application (Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Respiratory, Neurology, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global mHealth Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 71.5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 73.9 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 374.6 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 17.6% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

mHealth Market: Overview

mHealth, or mobile health, is an advancement in healthcare delivery that uses mobile devices and wireless technology to alter many aspects of healthcare. Through patient monitoring to health education, mHealth provides a wide range of apps and services aimed at increasing access to healthcare, efficiency, and effectiveness.

The growing popularity of wearable gadgets and smartphones with health tracking capabilities is broadening the reach of mHealth solutions, allowing more people to check their health effortlessly. Furthermore, integrating computational intelligence (AI) and machine learning techniques into mHealth applications improves customized healthcare delivery by providing predictive analytics and preemptive treatments.

Finally, the COVID-19 epidemic has pushed the use of telemedicine and virtual care solutions, emphasized the value of distant healthcare delivery and drive further innovation in mHealth technology.

In addition, there is a rising emphasis on data privacy and security in mHealth, with legislation like GDPR and HIPAA pushing compliance efforts and protecting critical health information. In summary, these findings highlight mHealth’s transformational potential in increasing access to healthcare and efficiency.

By device type, the cardiac monitor’s segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032. Cardiac monitors in the mHealth industry are becoming more wearable, with better ECG capacities, flawless smartphone connectivity, and AI-powered analytics for real-time heart health monitoring and tailored insights.

By services, the monitoring services segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032. Monitoring services in the mHealth industry are shifting toward remote patient monitoring, which uses wearable devices and mobile applications for continuous health tracking, telemedicine consultations, and tailored health treatments to improve healthcare accessibility and results.

By application, the cardiovascular segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032. Cardiovascular themes in the mHealth industry comprise the proliferation of wearable cardiac monitoring devices, smartphone integration for real-time information monitoring, and the creation of AI-driven algorithms for early risk detection.

In North America, important mHealth industry trends include increased telemedicine usage, the expansion of remote patient monitoring systems, a focus on data protection, and legislative support for digital health innovation.

Omada Health Partners has partnered with Castell, Intermountain Healthcare’s value-based care business, to offer clients the option of integrated virtual treatment.

Omada Health, a virtual, integrated chronic care healthcare provider, provides tailored treatment programs for diabetes management, prevention, hypertension, and musculoskeletal disorders. It collaborates with over 1,800 institutions, including health insurers, health systems, and employers.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global mHealth market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global mHealth industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

mHealth Market: Regional Analysis

By region, mHealth market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global Mhealth market in 2022 with a market share of 45% in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032.

North America is a significant driving factor in the growth of the mobile health (mHealth) industry for a variety of reasons. For instance, the area has excellent healthcare infrastructure, high smartphone penetration rates, and ubiquitous internet access, all of which contribute to a favourable environment for mobile health uptake.

North America has a strong regulatory framework and laws that encourage digital health innovation and investment. Regulatory organizations, such as the FDA, establish clear criteria for the development and approval of mHealth solutions, building trust in stakeholders and propelling industry growth.

Additionally, the area is home to several top technology businesses and healthcare providers who actively participate in mHealth efforts, hence boosting development and broadening the reach of mHealth apps.

mHealth Market Size, Trends and Insights By Device Type (Cardiac Monitors, Hemodynamic Monitors, Neurological Monitors, Respiratory Monitors, Temperature Monitors, Other), By Service (Monitoring Services, Diagnostic Services, Treatment Services), By Application (Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Respiratory, Neurology, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032





List of the prominent players in the mHealth Market:

Apple Inc.

Google LLC

Fitbit Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Garmin Ltd.

Philips Healthcare

Cerner Corporation

Medtronic plc

Dexcom Inc.

Omada Health Inc.

Livongo Health

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

IBM Watson Health

GE Healthcare

Qualcomm Incorporated

McKesson Corporation

Bayer AG

Nokia Health

athenahealth Inc.

Teladoc Health Inc.

Others

The mHealth Market is segmented as follows:

By Device Type

Cardiac Monitors

Hemodynamic Monitors

Neurological Monitors

Respiratory Monitors

Temperature Monitors

Other

By Service

Monitoring Services

Diagnostic Services

Treatment Services

By Application

Cardiovascular

Diabetes

Respiratory

Neurology

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

