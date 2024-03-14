BUREAU VERITAS - Number of shares and voting rights as of February 29, 2024

REGULATED INFORMATION

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – March 14, 2024

Information on number of shares and voting rights as stipulated

by article 223-16 of the general regulations of the

French financial markets authority AMF

Issuer: Bureau Veritas

Date Number of shares(1) Number of voting rights 29/02/2024 453,899,027 Theoretical number of voting rights: 624,055,166



Number of exercisable voting rights: 623,896,617

(1) including the new shares issued in Euroclear as a result of the exercise of stock options since January 1, 2024, if any.



