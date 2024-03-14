Renault Group: Availability of the 2023 Universal Registration Document (in French version)

PRESS RELEASE



March 14, 2024

Availability of the 2023 Universal Registration Document

Boulogne-Billancourt, March 14, 2024 –

Renault announces that the 2023 Universal Registration Document (in French version) has been filed, in ESEF format, with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers – AMF), on March 14, 2024.

The 2023 Universal Registration Document includes, inter alia:

the Annual Financial Report for the 2023 financial year,

the Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance,

the Statutory Auditors' reports and information on their fees,

the description of the share buy-back programme,

the Extra-Financial Performance Declaration.





The 2023 Universal Registration Document (French version) is available on Renault Group’s website, under “Finance/ Regulated Information”. The English version will be available soon at the following address: https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/finance-2/regulated-information/.

Hard copies of the 2023 Universal Registration Document are also available at the company's registered office: 122-122 bis Avenue du Général Leclerc, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 4 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold more than 2,235 million vehicles in 2023. It employs nearly 106,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.

https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

