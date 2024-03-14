Capital for Real Estate Inc. Launches New Construction Mortgage and Refinance Services for Home Builders in Austin, Texas

Houston, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston, Texas -

Capital for Real Estate, Inc is thrilled to introduce a game-changing solution for home builders and developers with midstream construction projects or properties awaiting a buyer - the Bridge Loan Mortgage Refinance Products. With a strong focus on offering swift, off-balance-sheet, and low-document bridge loans, this innovative product is set to revolutionize the financing landscape for builders facing challenges in the current housing market.



In a statement highlighting the benefits of the new product, a spokesperson stated, "Austin area home builders and developers can take advantage of this excellent bridge refinance product provision that offers fast, off-balance-sheet, low-document bridge loans. These loans quickly close in three weeks or less, thereby facilitating an easy and swift process for builders. This is particularly supportive for builders facing the heat from the increased average time for sale in the housing market."



Capital for Real Estate, Inc understands the challenges faced by home builders and developers in today's market, where properties may encounter delays in sale or require additional funding to complete construction. The Bridge Loan Mortgage Refinance Products aim to address these pain points by offering a seamless and efficient financing solution that aligns with the specific needs of builders in midstream construction or awaiting sale.



This innovative product stands out for its ability to provide fast and hassle-free bridge loans, enabling builders to navigate through financial obstacles with ease. By offering off-balance-sheet options and requiring minimal documentation, Capital for Real Estate, Inc ensures a smooth and efficient process that empowers builders to focus on their core business activities without the burden of complex financing procedures.



With a commitment to supporting clients in achieving their project goals, regardless of size or complexity, Capital for Real Estate, Inc remains dedicated to providing unparalleled financial solutions that cater to the unique needs of home builders and developers. The Bridge Loan Mortgage Refinance Products exemplify the company's mission to drive innovation and excellence in the real estate financing industry, setting a new standard for tailored financial services.



Capital for Real Estate Inc. not only offers innovative services but also partners closely with home builders, developers, and the wider community, including many who are members of the National Association of Home Builders.



Home builders and developers can now access a comprehensive suite of financing options through Capital for Real Estate, Inc's Bridge Loan Mortgage Refinance Products. This strategic offering not only streamlines the financing process but also empowers builders to overcome challenges and achieve success in their projects. Capital for Real Estate, Inc invites all interested parties to explore this cutting-edge solution and experience the benefits of tailored financial support firsthand.



For more information on Capital for Real Estate, Inc's Bridge Loan Mortgage Refinance Products and how they can benefit Austin Texas home builders and developers with midstream construction projects or properties awaiting sale, please visit their official website or contact their dedicated team for personalized assistance at (888) 802-7169. Get ready to revolutionize project financing with Capital for Real Estate, Inc's innovative solutions designed to empower success in the real estate industry.

