IPC Systems Partners with Business Systems to Deliver Future-Proofed Data Management Strategies

London, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPC, a premier communications and compliance solutions provider has announced a strategic partnership with Business Systems Ltd (“BSL”), a leading provider of compliance and customer experience solutions, to support organizations to future proof their data management strategies.

IPC has added Wordwatch, Business Systems’ cutting-edge Communications Compliance Management solution, to its Trading Communications Systems portfolio, providing its financial institution clients with efficient access to a unified management interface. This interface facilitates enhanced data accessibility, supports regulatory compliance, enables end-to-end management of interaction communications, and facilitates decommissioning of legacy voice recording infrastructure.

James Tonks, SVP Partner Development, IPC said: “We are always delighted to partner with industry leading solutions that complement our service offering and enhance our customer experience. Wordwatch is a great fit with our strategy and focus on communication workflow integration and enhanced data management delivery.”

William Davenport, Chief Sales Officer at Business Systems, commented: “We are delighted that IPC has joined our Wordwatch partner ecosystem, offering organizations an innovative solution to tackle data management challenges and to maximize the value derived from their voice and interaction data.”

Matt Ludlow, Head of Channel Partner at Business Systems, added: “'This collaboration fortifies our commitment to delivering innovative solutions to our clients. Wordwatch brings advanced capabilities, enabling organizations to navigate communication compliance seamlessly. Together, we empower businesses with efficient tools, ensuring regulatory adherence, streamlined communication management, and a phased approach to decommissioning legacy voice recording infrastructure.”

IPC’s Trading Communications Systems support the global voice trading community through a comprehensive suite of leading-edge communications technologies and tools, underpinned by its proprietary and award-winning Unigy® Platform. Trading Communications solutions include Service-as-a-Software offerings (Connexus), on-premise and mobile trading communications products and compliance and surveillance solutions. IPC’s most recent Trading Communications innovation, the OneView Portfolio, was launched at the end of 2023 and offers unparalleled integration and interoperability of voice-traded workflows within a single device and consolidated workspace.

Business Systems’ Wordwatch solution seamlessly ingests and manages both legacy and live communication recordings from any platform. It consolidates this data into a centralized ‘single pane of glass’ portal, empowering organizations to extract greater value from their interaction data.

About IPC

A specialist technology and service leader powering global financial markets for over 50 years, IPC Systems is at the forefront of electronic trading connectivity and state-of-the-art cloud communications, setting the standard for exceptional service, innovation, and expertise.

IPC’s customer-first approach is bolstered by an extensive and diverse financial ecosystem that spans all asset classes and connects market participants anywhere in the world for enhanced communication, collaboration, and compliance. Global services include electronic trading, trading communications, and infrastructure-as-a-service solutions.

IPC is ideally positioned to anticipate change and remain aligned with rapidly transforming markets, and to empower customers to adapt to change, now and in the future.

To learn more, visit www.ipc.com, explore our Insights page and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Business Systems

For over 35 years, Business Systems (“BSL”) has been a trusted leader in the digital transformation and regulatory compliance landscape. Their dedicated team of experts assist channel partners to craft customized, innovative solutions to drive growth and elevate Compliance and Customer Experience (CX).

Home to one of Europe’s largest engineering teams of voice and interaction data specialists, and trusted by world-leading banks for compliance, technology vendors turn to Business Systems fort the Communications Compliance Management solutions.

By offering easy to integrate and simple to deploy technology, Business Systems empowers its channel partners to solve their customers’ interaction data management challenges and generate more value from this data.

Whether transitioning to a cloud-based recording solution or contact centre platform, leveraging data estates to boost revenue, or increasing value proposition through the company’s partner program, Business Systems is committed to guiding clients and partners every step of their growth journey. Aligning strategies with evolving market trends and business goals.

Learn more at bslgroup.com.

About Wordwatch

Wordwatch is a tool that allows clients to search, replay, and manage interaction data in a “single pane of glass” portal to simplify their compliance and IT needs. It gives organizations the flexibility they need to manage legal holds and extracts, with deployment options to fit their business and their challenges.

When organizations choose to implement Wordwatch into their business they benefit from user- friendly access to features that help streamline architecture, manage risk, demonstrate compliance through advanced reporting and generate more value from their data.

