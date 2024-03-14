Corpay Complete Wins “Spend Management Innovation Award” in 2024 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced that Corpay , a global leader in business payments, has been selected as winner of the “Spend Management Innovation Award” in the 8th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program, recognizing the breakthrough innovation of the Corpay Complete all-in-one spend management platform.



Tailored to streamline and optimize corporate financial processes, Corpay Complete leverages Corpay’s unique combination of best-in-class payments infrastructure coupled with fintech software capabilities and is available via web and mobile apps.

The Corpay Complete Spend Management platform provides unparalleled efficiency and control by bringing together Purchase to Pay, Commercial Card and Expense Management in a single solution. Corpay Complete integrates with most ERPs and provides clients with a dedicated onboarding team.

“Corpay Complete is a comprehensive, adaptable platform that meets the dynamic needs of modern businesses. Narrow accounting software is a huge problem in FinTech, increasing costs and causing inefficiencies for the finance manager. Through its technological innovation, user-centric design, and financial acumen, Corpay Complete breaks down these silos,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “Congratulations to Corpay on being our ‘Spend Management Innovation Award’ recipient. Corpay Complete fits into the diverse ecosystem of modern businesses and is an invaluable tool in transforming spend management, paving the way for greater efficiency.”

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more.

“We are grateful that FinTech Breakthrough recognizes our fintech agility and innovation in spend management for mid-market companies. Corpay Complete is a culmination of our industry-leading payments and fintech software capabilities developed through years product innovation, and customer insight,” said Rick Fletcher, Group President at Corpay. “Companies no longer have to sacrifice rebates and payment controls at the expense of easy-to-use payment approvals that work with their ERP. We developed Corpay Complete to uniquely combine all aspects of spend management and payments into one mobile-ready platform.”

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.