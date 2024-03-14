Microcarriers Market Share Projections: CAGR of 6.45% Envisions Market Size of $4.33 Billion by 2033

Newark, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 2.32 Billion Microcarriers market will reach USD 4.33 Billion by 2033. Rapidly growing demand for 3D Cell culture may fuel up the growth of the Microcarriers Market.



Microcarriers Market Size by Type (Alginate-Based, Collagen-Based, Dextran-Based, Polystyrene-Based, Others), Application (Cell Therapy, Vaccine Manufacturing, and Others), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2024 to 2033

North America emerged as the largest global Microcarriers market, accounting for 58% of the total market. Owing to rising demand for cell and gene therapy, increasing investments in R&D research, and the rapidly growing biosimilar industry in the region. Whereas the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the period. Owing to increasing numbers of market players in the region and the rapidly growing adoption of microcarriers in the region.



The Collagen-based microcarriers segment has dominated the market accounting for 43.1% of the total market.



The Cell therapy segment accounted for the largest share of the market share of 46.23% in 2023.



The cell therapy segment has dominated the Microcarriers market with a market share of 46.23% in 2023. It is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment across the globe. Owing to rapidly growing technological advancements. For instance: the introduction of dissolvable Microcarriers which comprises of mainly cross-linked polysaccharide polymers. This is heavily used in the cell harvest step. Which in turn makes the segment dominate in the global market.



Latest Development:



• In June 2023, Teijin Ltd unveiled a new product called nonwoven microcarriers. The main objective behind this launch was to enhance large-scale cell culture. This introduction of this product will help enhance the growth of the variety of cell types



• In June 2023, NOVA invested into denovoMATRIX. This investment will help the organization the stem cell therapy in the market. With this partnership, the organizations will provide the customers with diverse cell therapy options and enhance their product portfolio base in the long run.



• In May 2022, Saint-Gobain Life Sciences launched beadMATRIX for improvement of Mesenchymal Stromal Cells (MSCs). These beadMATRIX are pre-coated, ready-to-use carriers that are free from animal components that are heavily used in cultivating MSCs in vitro. With this launch, the company will enhance its product portfolio base and increase its market share



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Increasing use of Microcarriers in the market



Cell-based vaccines are heavily used to cure infectious diseases. These range from HIV to influenza, and pathogens to others. These vaccines rely primarily on microcarriers for support of high-density cell cultures. These microcarriers in turn provide the cell-based vaccines for active response to cut and cure the health of the human body.



Restraint: The increasing cost of cell biology research



One major factor that may restrain the growth of Microcarriers is the increasing cost of cell biology research. Heavy investments in the field of R&D in developing innovative medicines (stem cells, gene therapies). Further, the rising cost of cell biology research and the increasing cost of research from small-scale pharmaceutical companies have also hampered the growth of the Microcarriers in the Market.



Opportunity: Rapidly growing demand for 3D Cell culture



Challenge: Rapidly growing cost of serum-free media



A significant challenge that could potentially impact the Microcarriers Market is the increasing cost linked to serum-free media. The preference for serum-free medium, attributed to its defined composition, comes at a higher expense compared to serum-contained media. Consequently, the characteristic of being more expensive and the time-consuming nature of the process pose considerable challenges for the Microcarriers Market.



Some of the major players operating in the Microcarriers market are:



• Danaher Corporation

• Eppendorf AG

• VWR International LLC

• Lonza Group Ltd

• Merck KGaA

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

• Sartorius AG

• Bio-Rad

• Corning Incorporated

• Percell Biolytica



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



• Alginate-Based

• Collagen-Based

• Dextran-Based

• Polystyrene-Based

• Others



By Application:



• Cell Therapy

• Vaccine Manufacturing

• Others



About the report:



The global Immunofluorescence Assay market is analysed based on value (USD trillion). All the segments have been analysed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



