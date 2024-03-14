Agricultural Biologicals Market Analysis Report 2024-2030 - Market to Reach USD 12.62 Billion by 2030, Asia-Pacific to Exhibit Rapid Growth

Dublin, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Biologicals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Crop-type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses), By Product (Biopesticides, Biostimulants), By Application Method, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global agricultural biologicals market size is expected to reach USD 12.62 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2024 to 2030.

Rising demand for food products grown through organic means coupled with favorable government initiatives undertaken across all major agrarian economies is anticipated to drive the market. Significant agricultural reforms were realized worldwide after recognizing the hazards associated with synthetic fertilizers and crop care chemicals.



The environmental hazards include soil contamination due to the use of synthetic chemicals for prolonged period, underground water reserve contamination, soil fertility loss, and more, whereas human damages include loss of nutrients in food and long-term deterioration of health due to excessive chemical intake. These factors have led to noteworthy inclination towards bio-based solutions for agriculture across the globe.



Furthermore, microbes have been an essential as well as fundamental constituent of nature, which are increasingly utilized by agricultural biologists and agricultural input manufacturers to formulate essential farming products, such as various biostimulants, biofertilizers, and biopesticides. Their usage results in healthier growth of plants as they have no environmental degradation and provide essential nutrients, such as phosphates and nitrogen, to the crop roots. Biologics applications are gaining traction over chemically synthesized products due to increasing demand for food with lower chemical residues.



Companies, such as Agricen, BASF, and Bayer CropScience, are globally investing in technological advancements to formulate new inoculants that aid in vigorous plant growth with superior properties. Furthermore, biologicals used in post-harvest management is also gaining significance since the past decade due to multiple instances of crop loss and deterioration of crop shelf-life. These factors are projected to significantly increase the consumption of agricultural biologicals across all major agrarian economies.



Agricultural Biologicals Market Report Highlights

Biopesticides led the market accounting for the largest share of over 56.7% in 2023 due to the product's effectiveness to decompose quickly and cause significantly lower pollution

Seed treatment application method is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over forecast period due to its wide usage for enhancing the seed properties to achieve optimum crop yield with high nutrient content

Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period, from 2024 to 2030 as the region is a hub for the majority of the agrarian economies, such as India, Thailand, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, and the Philippines, that follow more sustainable form of agriculture practices

Companies, such as Novozymes and BASF SE, are developing products to cater to a broader market base with improved product quality to ensure maximum crop yields at minimum costing

Most the major manufacturers have integrated operations across the value chain to maintain product consistency and also to sustain in the competitive environment

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Agricultural Biologicals Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.4. Price Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2030 (USD/Kg)

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.6. Industry Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Agricultural Biologicals Market: Crop-Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Crop-Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Agricultural Biologicals Market Estimates & forecasts, By Crop-Type, 2018 to 2030 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3. Cereals & Grains

4.4. Oilseeds & Pulses

4.5. Fruits & Vegetables

4.6. Other



Chapter 5. Agricultural Biologicals Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Agricultural Biologicals Market Estimates & forecasts, By Product, 2018 to 2030 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.3. Biopesticides

5.4. Biostimulants

5.5. Biofertilizers

5.6. Others



Chapter 6. Agricultural Biologicals Market: Application Method Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Application Method Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Agricultural Biologicals Market Estimates & forecasts, By Application Method 2018 to 2030 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

6.3. Foliar Spray

6.4. Seed Treatment

6.5. Soil Treatment

6.6. Post-Harvest Treatment



Chapter 7. Agricultural Biologicals Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

Chapter 8. Agricultural Biologicals Market - Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Company Market Share/Position Analysis, 2023

8.4. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.5. List of Key Distributors, and Channel Partners

8.6. Strategy Mapping

8.7. Company Profiles

CBF China Bio-Fertilizer

Novozymes A/S

Mapleton Agri Biotec

Biomax

Rizobacter Argentina

Symborg S.L.

National Fertilizers Ltd.

Lallemand Inc.

Agricen

Sigma Agri-Science

Agrinos Inc.

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9qi99a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.