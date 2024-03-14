Mammoth Security Inc. New Britain Security Cameras Ranked 151 on Inc. Regional List

New Britain, CT, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mammoth Security Inc. New Britain has provided its community with the latest security solutions for years, catering to local restaurants, airplane hangars, police departments, and other industries. Their dominance in the commercial security and surveillance systems industry has been further recognized with the company ranked 151 on Inc. Magazine’s list of Northeast region’s fastest-growing private companies.

Mammoth Security Inc. New Britain is ranked 151 among 5,000 other companies published by the magazine. According to the publication, the company is among Northeast establishments with a base average growth rate of 155.84 percent, showing how much each company has performed financially in the past year.

Describing their ranking and position on the Inc. Magazine’s fourth annual 5000 Regionals publication, Eugene of Mammoth Security Inc. New Britain noted they are proud to be among the 5000 fastest-growing and most prestigious Northeast private companies. He added that the magazine rated companies based in Northeast areas like Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey. The publication gave more insights into the growth of privately held companies within the region.

The Mammoth Security Inc. New Britain growth can be attributed to the company’s commitment to its mission, which is to secure every company as if it were its own. The security cameras installation and surveillance company has thrived immensely in the last years due to its understanding of consumer needs and willingness to create unique solutions to meet commercial partner needs.

Speaking on how their goal has shaped their services, Eugene Klim added that they are committed to guiding clients to the solution that provides the highest return on investment. Doing this keeps customers happy and protects their properties and facilities with the latest technology within their budget.

The Inc. Magazine’s team explained that Mammoth Security Inc. New Britain is among the companies that have shown remarkable growth in the Northeast region. The publication noted that all companies featured in its 5000 Regionals list have added 14,560 jobs and over $15.7 billion to the region’s economy, a remarkable feat worth applauding.

With the complete list published online on February 27, 2024, Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media said: “The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who’s Who of private companies. They’re energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do - they’ll be impacting things for a while.”

About Mammoth Security Inc. New Britain

Mammoth Security Inc. New Britain is a leading provider of commercial security and surveillance systems. They supply, install, and troubleshoot security cameras, access control installations, voice and data wiring, burglar alarms, as well as fire alarms. They’ve been ranked 151 on Inc. Magazine’s list of fastest-growing companies in the Northeast region.



