Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market Forecast Report 2024-2029: Expanding Telecommunications & Data Center and Automotive Verticals to Drive Growth of Semiconductor IP Market

The semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market was valued at USD 7.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2029.

Expanding embedded digital signal processor (DSP) IP and programmable digital signal processor (DSP) IP segments and rising demand for advanced semiconductor components in automotive and telecommunications & data center verticals provide lucrative opportunities to the semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market.







Interface IP segment to register highest growth rate during the forecast period



The interface IP segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Interface protocols such as Ethernet, PCIe, and SerDes are highly demanded for hyperscalar, data-centric storage, data centers, wired and wireless networking, and emerging AI applications, all of which require higher bandwidth. Entertainment devices, security cameras, and smart home devices also process a large amount of media content and require efficient interface Ips to handle the increasing multimedia processing and connectivity needs. All these factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the interface IP segment during the forecast period.



Telecommunication & data center vertical segment in Asia Pacific region is expected to register highest growth rate during the forecast period



The telecommunication & data center vertical in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate during the forecast period attributed to the upcoming trends of 5G, IoT, and edge devices. 5G technology will unify mobile communication and connect individuals with devices through IoT. The long-term vision is that 5G technology will encourage product development, increase productivity, and allow new industries to emerge. These factors are expected to create new avenues for the growth of the semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market for the telecommunication & data center vertical in the Asia Pacific region.



UK in Europe is expected to hold the second-largest market share during the forecast period



The UK holds the second position in the semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market in Europe and is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR over the next few years. The strong presence of automotive and industrial manufacturing companies, such as Bentley Motors, Aston Martin, McLaren, Rolls-Royce, Jaguar Land Rover, and Johnson Matthey, is expected to support the growth of the semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market in the UK. The major market players in this region are Arm Limited (UK), Imagination Technologies (UK), and ALPHAWAVE SEMI (UK). Arm Limited (UK) alone holds about 40% of the global semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 251 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $11.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Interface IP Segment to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Royalty Segment to Lead During Forecast Period

Consumer Electronics Vertical to Dominate During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2023

Premium Insights

Major Opportunities for Players in Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market -Expanding Telecommunications & Data Center and Automotive Verticals to Drive Market Growth

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market, by IP Source - Royalty Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market, by IP Core -Soft IP Core Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market in Asia-Pacific, by Vertical and Country -China and Consumer Electronics Vertical to Hold Largest Shares of Asia-Pacific Market in 2029

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market, by Vertical -Consumer Electronics Vertical to Hold Largest Market Share in 2029

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market, by Country - South Korea to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Advancements in Multicore Technology for Consumer Electronics

Increasing Demand for Modern System on Chip (Soc) Designs

Decline in Cost Associated with Chip Designing

Growing Adoption of Connected Devices for Daily Use

Increasing Demand for Electronics in Healthcare and Telecommunications Industries

Restraints

Constant Technological Changes Resulting in Increased Expenditure

Concerns Related to Moore's Law

Opportunities

Expanding Embedded Digital Signal Processor (Dsp) IP and Programmable Digital Signal Processor (DSP) IP Segments

Rising Demand for Advanced Semiconductor Components in Automotive and Telecommunications & Data Center Verticals

Challenges

Increasing IP Thefts and Counterfeiting

Technology Trends

Risc-V Processor Technology to Gain Popularity in Semiconductor Industry

AI, IoT, and Other Key Technologies to Drive Growth of Semiconductor IP Industry

Emergence of Vertically Integrated System Companies to Drive Demand

Case Study Analysis

Xconn Achieves First-Pass Silicon Success for Cxl Switch Soc with Synopsys' Cxl and Pci Express IP Products

Digital Core Design Assists Texas Advanced Optoelectronics Solutions to Improve Performance Efficiency

Synopsys Helps Novatek to Achieve First-Pass Silicon Success for Mobile Display Soc

Companies Mentioned

Arm Limited

Synopsys, Inc.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Imagination Technologies

Ceva, Inc.

Lattice Semiconductor

Rambus

Ememory Technology Inc.

Silicon Storage Technology, Inc.

Verisilicon

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Alphawave Semi

Analog Bits

Arteris, Inc.

Frontgrade Gaisler

Dolphin Design

Dream Chip Technologies GmbH

Eureka Technology, Inc.

Faraday Technology Corporation

M31 Technology Corporation

Sifive, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Silvaco, Inc.

Transpacket

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.





